Jade Thirlwall flashes her toned midriff in a slew of sizzling Instagram snaps

Jade Thirlwall showed off her toned physique in a selection of stunning Instagram photos posted to her grid on Friday.

The Little Mix star, 29, flashed her tight midriff in a white crop top with a unique swirling pattern and khaki cargo pants.

Jade cast a sultry glance for her latest grid post, showing off her stunning physique and posing for a variety of cool snaps.

She paired the casual chic look with a large fur hat that complemented her outfit.

Jade joked about some of her funny fashion habits and captioned the snaps, “My sincere apologies to my stylists for always having a bulge on my wrist and never ironing my clothes.”

The brunette beauty also let her long balayge strands flow freely over her shoulders for the snaps.

And in one particular snap, the singer can be seen teasing her 9.4 million followers by holding up her top to flash her tight midriff.

In another selfie pic, she can be seen in-camera wearing a sultry frosting while donning a glamorous makeup look.

She also accessorized the one snap with dark sunglasses to complete the chic yet casual look.

The snaps come after Jade revealed on Instagram that she stole her phone while on holiday in Ibiza last month.

The hitmaker shared a slew of snaps from her trip to the Spanish island with boyfriend Jordan Stephens, 30.

And despite losing her cellphone, the singer revealed that she enjoyed being without a cellphone for a few days, calling it “bliss.”

Robbed: It comes after the star revealed on Instagram that her phone was stolen while on holiday in Ibiza earlier this month