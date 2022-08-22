Jade Thirlwall displays her washboard abs in white lace bralet for stunning snaps

<!–

Jade Thirlwall looked nothing short of sensational showing off her figure as she posed for a series of playful snaps in her hotel room.

The Little Mix star, 29, posed in a revealing blue satin shirt, showing off her toned legs in the process.

The shirt had a dark blue collar and sleeve and a bow design on a breast pocket of oranges that read: ‘Casa Sport’.

The hitmaker let the shirt hang loose and put on a busty show for her 9.4 million followers by showing off her lace bralet.

In the hotel room she poses in the photos with her legs up on her bed and also seems to be on the balcony of the room.

The last photo in the set was a close-up of the Shout Out To My Ex star’s flawless cat-like eyeliner.

On set, Jade wrote, “I’ll find another place in my hotel room to pose in.”

The photos come after Jade recently revealed she stole her phone while on holiday in Ibiza last month.

The hitmaker shared a slew of snaps from her trip to the Spanish island with boyfriend Jordan Stephens, 30.

And despite losing her cellphone, the singer revealed that she enjoyed being without a cellphone for a few days, calling it “bliss.”

She wrote: ‘Shoutout to whoever stole my phone. Not having it for a while was truly bliss.

‘Anyway, here I am a few weeks ago a basic b***h in Ibiza’.

One photo showed the star looking in love with her boyfriend, while another showed Jordan sleeping on the beach.