Jade Goody’s widower Jack Tweed goes public with new girlfriend Ellie Sargeant

Jade Goody’s widower Jack Tweed has gone public with his new girlfriend Ellie Sargeant – 13 years after the Big Brother star died of cervical cancer.

Jack, 34, was seen putting up banners for a charity walk in Jade’s memory, while Ellie, 27, supported him during the outing in Loughton on Monday.

The pair have been dating for nine months after being introduced by mutual friends and are already ‘in love’ with each other and have moved in together in Essex.

The PA showed off her toned abs in a small white crop top, paired with a black leather jacket, leggings and a pair of trainers.

Meanwhile, Jack cut a casual figure in a beige t-shirt, shorts and a black converse.

The pair looked enamored when Jack put his arm around Ellie as he hung up the posters featuring a photo of reality TV star Jade.

Ellie is helping Jack organize a charity event in Jade’s honor this summer and will be there to support him.

A source previously told MailOnline: “Jack really fell for Ellie. They already share a close bond and are completely in love with each other.

“It’s early days, but boyfriends believe they have a good chance of a future together.”

Jack has been single since breaking up with ex-girlfriend Alee Jeffreys last year, whom he met on social media.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star said the relationship was his “most serious” since Jade’s death in 2009.

He previously admitted that he found relationships difficult because he was “always” comparing girlfriends to Jade.

Jack, who has also previously dated Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes, 34, is hosting the Summer Charity Ball in July, along with best friend Mark Wright, 35, to raise money for the cancer rehabilitation fund he has set up in Jade’s memory. established.

James ‘Arg’ Argent will perform at the bash, which will take place in Bishop’s Stortford – the same venue where Jack and Jade were married a week before she died of cervical cancer.

It was revealed this week that Jack has reconnected with Jade’s son Bobby Brazier ahead of the fundraiser.

The 18-year-old model and his brother Freddy, 17, whose father is Jade’s former partner Jeff Brazier, had a close relationship with Jack before her death.

In March, widower Jack paid tribute to his late wife by posting several photos of them together on Instagram.

Captioning a photo of their wedding day, he wrote: ’13 years since I last saw this angel. Miss you every day #raiseawareness #smeartest.’

Jade died of cervical cancer in 2009 at the age of 27, a month after their glamorous wedding.

It was just seven months after she was diagnosed with the deadly cancer.

Jack admitted he suffered from depression after her death and turned to alcohol, telling The Sun: “I didn’t know how to deal with it when I was young. I didn’t know what else to do.

“All I could think about was how depressed I was and I just sat there and thought about Jade all the time. So I just had a sip every day, from there it would go.

“Then I would be pictured drinking something and people would think I don’t care.”