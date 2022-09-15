Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier sparks rumours he has reunited with ex-girlfriend Liberty Love

<!–

Bobby Brazier has sparked rumors that he has reunited with his ex-girlfriend Liberty Love after their split in July.

The EastEnders actor, 19, took to Instagram and shared a much-loved photo of the couple staring at each other as they lay in the grass.

Bobby – who is the son of presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Big Brother star Jade Goody – appears to have deleted the photo since then.

In the photo, Bobby is grinning from ear to ear as he leans over to Liberty, who is wearing a white hoodie.

Bobby revealed his romance with model Liberty on a night out in May this year.

They were thought to have split up just two months later when they unfollowed each other on social media and deleted all photos of each other from their accounts.

Influencer Liberty has over 25,000 followers on Instagram and has her own YouTube page where she shares makeup tutorials and vlogs from her vacations abroad.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Bobby Brazier for comment.

It comes after Bobby recently landed his first major acting role on EastEnders, making his debut earlier this month.

He plays Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo Slater, last seen in Walford in 2006.

He used his Instagram page to announce the role on Thursday night, writing: “I’m really excited to join the cast of EastEnders – so far it’s been perfect.

“Everyone has been so nice to me and it has become easier to settle in than I could have hoped.

Entering the acting world has always been a vision of mine and to do that with EastEnders as Slater is a blessing, I am very grateful.

“Love every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”