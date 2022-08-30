Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier says he was left ‘shaking’ after filming his first EastEnders scenes

Bobby Brazier will make his on-screen debut on EastEnders next week as character Freddie Slater.

And the actor, who is the son of TV host Jeff Brazier, 43, and the late Jade Goody, was left “trembling” after filming his intense first few scenes before being comforted by his co-stars.

The 19-year-old teased that an “emotional storyline” will play out upon his arrival – as he portrays the now-grown son of former character Little Mo Slater, who returns more than 15 years since he left with his mother.

Bobby explained how he entered the cafe shouting “everyone stop lying to me” while he was filled with “sadness and anger”.

He said: ‘It was overwhelming emotions to play, I was shaking. I felt I was acting and I left after this scene was over. I turned the corner so other actors could finish the scene.

‘As soon as they were done Emma [Barton] (who plays Honey) and Perry [Fenwick] (who plays Billy) literally got up and came around the corner to give you a big kiss and hug.

“It meant so much, I really appreciate that. I like that kind of thing, so that’s a big moment for me and they made sure I knew I was doing it right.”

New photos released show Freddie lurking at the market stalls before chatting with Billy Mitchell (Perry) – who was previously married to his mother, Little Mo.

The teen confidently enters and helps himself to get a sandwich from Stacey’s (Lacey Turner) stall after bickering with Billy over a hat.

And it doesn’t look like his distant relative was happy with the behavior, as the new character runs towards it while others yell after him.

Teasing an emotional storyline for his character, Bobby explained, “I was thrown in at the deep end! It was a huge moment for me. I had an emotional scene where I entered the cafe and I was like, ‘I don’t want any more b******t, stop lying to me.’

Freddie’s comeback comes 16 years after the character was last seen on screens as a two-year-old, born after Little Mo, played by Kacey Ainsworth, was raped by her boyfriend, Graham Foster.

She refused to abort the baby, leading to the breakup of her marriage to her then-husband, Billy — and left Albert Square with Freddie to start a new life.

And before discussing his TV role, Bobby revealed that he is “grateful” for the opportunity and “excited” to join the EastEnders team.

He said: ‘I am very grateful. I love every minute of Freddie so far. I’m really excited to join the EastEnders cast – so far it’s been perfect.

“Everyone has been so nice to me and it has become easier to settle in than I could have hoped. Entering the acting world has always been a vision of mine and to do so with EastEnders as Slater is a blessing.

‘I am very grateful. Love every minute of Freddie and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”

The model and actor is the son of the late Jade Goody, who tragically died of cervical cancer in 2009 at the age of 27.

Exactly 20 years ago, Jade rose to fame in the third series reality TV show Big Brother.

She finished fourth on the Channel 4 show and later appeared on the 2007 spin-off show Celebrity Big Brother where she was deemed racist after making comments about her Indian roommate.

Bobby is Jade’s oldest child from her relationship with his father Jeff, and the couple also had a son Freddie together in 2004 before going their separate ways shortly after.