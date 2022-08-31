Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to return with Jennette McCurdy to discuss her bombshell memoir

Jennette McCurdy will appear next week on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, to discuss her amazing memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

After describing in her new book the “intense” emotional and physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her late mother, Debbie, the 30-year-old iCarly alum has agreed to discuss the horrific allegations with Jada, 50, Willow. Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris.

In a press release for the upcoming episode, which will air on September 7, fans can expect the former Nickelodeon star to “bravely” open up about “the decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her own mother” after “years of suffer’ in silence.’

The actress, who lost her mother to cancer in 2013, previously described her childhood trauma and her path to healing in her one-woman dark comedy show “I’m Glad My Mom Died” and her upcoming memoir of the same name.

‘I didn’t know how to find my identity without my mother,’ said McCurdy, 29 People. “And I’m not going to lie. It was very difficult to get here. But now I’m in a place in my life that I never thought was possible. And I finally feel free.’

Growing up in Southern California, she witnessed physical fights between her parents, Debbie and Mark. She remembered how her mother’s outbursts often turned violent.

“My earliest childhood memories were heaviness and chaos,” she explained. “My mother’s emotions were so erratic that it was like walking on a tightrope every day. The mood swings were daily.’

As the youngest of four children and the only daughter of her parents, McCurdy said her mother was fixated on her and forced her into acting by the time she was six.

“My mother had always dreamed of becoming a famous actor and she became obsessed with making me a star,” she said, admitting she was “cripplingly shy” but felt pressured to audition. and write books.

“I felt like my job was to keep the peace,” said McCurdy, whose acting career supported her family financially. “And I wanted to make my mother happy.”

Debbie’s focus was McCurdy’s appearance, and she started bleaching her only daughter’s hair and whitening her teeth when she was 10. A year later, she taught McCurdy how to limit calories and helped her eating disorder.

When she landed her big break as Sam Puckett on iCarly at age 14, she was already struggling with anorexia. While starring on the Nickelodeon show, her mom insisted on performing vaginal and breast exams on her and not letting her shower alone. This went on until she was 17.

Debbie battled breast cancer for 17 years after being diagnosed when her daughter was a young child. She went into remission, but the cancer returned and spread to her brain in 2010.

McCurdy, who was 21 when Debbie died in 2013, said she was “so repressed and delayed in her development” because of her mother’s control that she rebelled after she died.

She started having sex, experimenting with alcohol and binge eating, after which she threw herself up. For years she struggled with a dependence on alcohol and bulimia. McCurdy attributes her recovery from her eating disorders in 2018 to therapy.

“I know that if my mother was alive, I would still have an eating disorder,” she said. “It was only the distance from her that allowed me to get well.”

Earlier this year, she confirmed she had retired from acting, having been “embarrassed” by her previous sitcom work.

“It’s a risk to change your life, but I’ve made it my mission,” says McCurdy, who has shifted her focus to writing and directing.

The former child star has candidly shared her story on her one-woman show “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” which recently closed.

“It’s thought-provoking,” she said of the show. ‘But even though it seems black and white, my story has a fullness. Life can be dark – and messy. Nobody has a perfect life.’