Jada Pinkett Smith to publish memoir a year and a half after THAT Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith is releasing her “no holds bard” memoir in the fall of 2023, its publishers revealed in a bombshell announcement Thursday.

The book, which comes from HarperCollins publisher Dey Street Books, promises to explore ‘Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith,’ according to a press release.

A description quoted by People The magazine says the forthcoming autobiography ‘chronicles lessons learned during a difficult but riveting journey – a roller-coaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.’

Incoming: Jada Pinkett Smith to publish her ‘no holds bard’ memoir in fall 2023, its publishers revealed in a bombshell announcement Thursday; pictured at this year’s Oscars

The press release teases, “No holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore—from the child of two drug addicts to a promising theater student and a violent interlude as a small-time drug dealer—followed by a parallel rise to stardom with her close friend 2Pac, then becoming falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.’

She began dating Will before he was legally divorced from his first wife Sheree Zampino and married him in 1995 while she was pregnant with their first child.

They became a famously close-knit showbiz power couple, welcoming two children, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 21, who followed them into the industry at a young age.

However, over the past few years, their marital problems seeped into the public eye when Jada publicly aired her ‘entanglement’ with another man.

Details: The book comes a year and a half after her husband Will Smith slammed Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a bald joke about her

Will then argued in GQ that ‘marriage for us cannot be a prison’ and revealed ‘Jada has never believed in conventional marriage.’

Matters came to a head when Will marched on stage at the Oscars in March and slammed Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada.

In a scathing apology issued months later, Will insisted that Jada had ‘nothing to do’ with the slapping, contrary to widespread public supposition.

The press release for Jada’s new book says: ‘At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other to herself.’

Wow: The book, coming from HarperCollins publisher Dey Street Books, promises to explore ‘Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith’, according to a press release

The description reveals some of the other content of the forthcoming memoir that she was ‘in crisis at the age of 40’ in 2011, faced with ‘excruciating choices’ that ‘she was forced to make to redefine her life on all ways.’

Sure, her mom and her daughter host a Facebook chat show called Red Table Talk, where she’s already aired countless details about her private life.

She once recalled ‘crying down the crazy aisle’ at her ‘horrible’ shotgun wedding to Will, saying she ‘never wanted to get married’ and only agreed to tie the knot with him to appease her mother, when she became pregnant.

Meanwhile, Will, who was in excellent spirits at the wedding, said: ‘There wasn’t a day in my life when I wanted nothing more than to be married and have a family. From literally five years old, I imagined what my family would be.’

Will as a guest: Jada, her mother and her daughter host a Facebook chat show called Red Table Talk, where she has already broadcast countless details about her private life

The show continued to air Will and Jada’s issues, including an infamous 2020 episode where they discussed her affair with R&B crooner August Alsina.

In an infamous clip, Jada ambushed Will by asking him about their marriage on Instagram Live to promote a Red Table Talk episode with psychotherapist and relationship expert Esther Perel.

A visibly distraught Will begged his wife not to ‘start filming me without asking me’, but Jada dismissed her concerns as ‘foolishness’.

“My social media presence is my bread and butter, so you can’t just use me for social media,” pleaded Will. ‘Don’t just start rolling. I’m standing in my house.’

The big day: She once recalled “crying down the awful aisle” at her “terrible” shotgun wedding to Will and said she “never wanted to get married”

Throughout the clip, Jada dismissed Will’s misgivings and kept asking him probing questions about their marriage.

The video resurfaced on social media this year and went viral, with commenters calling Jada an ‘addict’ and observing how ‘broken’ and ‘tormented’ Will looked.

Will punched Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars in March for making a bald joke about Jada shaving her head because she has alopecia.

‘Sure, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,’ Chris snapped, referring to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore with a shaved head.

Cringe-inducing: In an infamous clip, Jada attacked Will by asking him about their marriage on Instagram Live to promote a Red Table Talk episode

Unfazed: A visibly distraught Will begged his wife not to ‘start filming me without asking me’ but Jada dismissed her concerns as ‘silliness’

Will was initially seen laughing at the joke, but Jada rolled her eyes and then stormed onto the stage to slap Chris across the face.

Will then tumbled back to his seat and repeatedly screamed at Chris, ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth!’

Less than an hour after his outburst, Will was awarded the Oscar for best actor and received a standing ovation for his tearful speech in which he called himself a protector of his family and expressed a desire to be a ‘vessel of love’.

Although he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his speech, he did not issue a public apology to Chris until the following day.

Romance: In 2020, Jada’s love life came under the spotlight when August Alsina revealed the pair had enjoyed a romantic relationship while she was married

After the awards, he went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and danced to his own song Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It while other partygoers cheered him on.

Before the Academy could decide what punishment to hand down for the incident, Will resigned from the organization.

Although his departure meant he could no longer vote for the Academy Awards, he was still able to attend the show at the time.

Fessing up: Jada and Will appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk to admit that Jada had been in a relationship with August, despite initially denying the rumors

But the academy has since imposed a 10-year ban from attending the ceremony, although he can still be nominated for an Oscar winner.

Jada finally addressed the slap in June on an alopecia-themed episode of her show Red Table Talk, urging Will and Chris to patch up their differences.

She cooed: ‘Now on Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk about it and reconcile.’

Her first born: Jaden, who raised eyebrows by tweeting after this year’s Oscars: ‘And That’s How We Do It’, is pictured with her mum on her sister’s Insta Stories

Meanwhile, a month after the slapping, Will appeared in India, where a People The source said he planned to meditate, do yoga and focus on spirituality.

In late July, he posted an agonizing video apology for his ‘unacceptable’ behavior at the Oscars, confirming that Chris was ‘not ready to talk’.

Will self-published a self-titled memoir in late 2021, after which it spent 15 weeks on the USA Today bestseller list.