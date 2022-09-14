Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates National Bald is Beautiful Day with a new snap

Almost six months after her husband Will Smith hit Chris Rock on live TV at the Oscars, Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her bald head.

The 50-year-old actress and Red Table Talk host took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a stylish new snap.

The post comes in honor of National Bald is Beautiful Day, with Pinkett Smith sharing a positive message with her 11.7 million followers.

“Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my siblings without her,” said Pinkett Smith in the caption of her post, which received more than 42K likes.

She wore a classy silky top with diamond earrings and ruby ​​lipstick for the snap.

Her bald head — due to alopecia, which she was first diagnosed with in 2018 — was the butt of a joke that led to the now infamous Oscar blow.

Chris Rock presented the Best Documentary Award at the Oscars in late March when he noticed Jada in the audience.

‘Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, I can’t wait to see it,” he said, referring to the 1997 Demi Moore film GI Jane, where she’s mostly bald the entire movie.

Cameras showed Jada rolling her eyes after the joke, and as they walked back to Rock, Smith got up from his seat, calmly walked over to Rock and punched him in the face, before walking back to his seat.

A stunned Rock said, ‘Will Smith just slapped me’ as Smith started yelling from his seat, ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth!’

When Rock added it was, “A GI Jane joke, dude,” Smith repeated, “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth!”

As the ceremony went on – including Smith winning his first Oscar for King Richard – many were surprised that Smith was not removed from the building.

Although he was not arrested, Smith eventually resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with the Academy barring him from all Academy events for the next 10 years.

Smith would eventually apologize on Facebook and Instagram, stating, “I want to apologize to you publicly, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.’

He also apologized in a YouTube video, though Rock hasn’t said anything publicly about the incident yet.

Rock embarked on his Ego Death Tour in Boston just days after the Oscars, where he briefly discussed the incident onstage.

“And I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it’ll be serious and funny, but now I’m going to tell some jokes,” Rock said.

Pinkett first addressed the blow on her Red Table Talk show in early June, urging Rock and Smith to “talk it out.”

“On Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men will have a chance to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said.

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all need each other more than ever. Until then, Will and I will continue to do what we’ve been doing for the past 28 years, which is inventing together what we call life. Thanks for listening,’ she concluded.

Hope: “On Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men will have a chance to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” she said.