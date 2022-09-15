JACQUI OATLEY’S WSL GUIDE: Chelsea and Arsenal to battle it out for the title

After being postponed last weekend, the new Women’s Super League season kicks off on Friday night as Arsenal host Brighton.

Following England’s historic victory at Euro 2022 in the summer, clubs are hoping to capitalize on increased interest in women’s games.

Broadcaster Jacqui Oatley gives her guide to the campaign ahead Sports post.

Current champions Chelsea face competition from Arsenal for the title in the women’s Super League

FIVE STARS TO VIEW

Lauren James (Chelsea)

She will turn 21 later this month and has only started in 11 league games, but James is such a talent, he has already scored nine WSL goals. I’m excited to see what she can bring to Chelsea and England.

Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City)

Came on the scene as a youngster and made the FIFA Best shortlist for top female players in 2017. City need the Venezuela striker and other signings as they have lost so much talent and experience.

Jess Park (Everton)

Fast, exciting dribbler who can play on both wings. He started eight league games for Manchester City last season, but the 20-year-old mercenary wants to be a fixture in Everton’s line-up. Exciting prospect for England.

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Left back for England, but a real striker at club level. Brilliant signature that will add character and a cutting edge – just what Villa needs.

Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool)

Scouser, 21, who has played in Liverpool since he was eight and was hugely influential in their promotion to the WSL. Manager Matt Beard says she’s on her way to the top – and he’s usually right.

Rachel Daly was Euro 2022 winner with England in the summer and has signed for Aston Villa

WHO WINS THE LEAGUE?

Most people watch Chelsea, but they may be building a squad for the Champions League. Arsenal must hope Chelsea are so focused on Europe that they can be pimped to the title. It’s between those two.

TOP THREE BATTLE

Manchester United have made very good signings and have retained Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, who should put up a very good fight against rivals City. Tottenham have also been fantastic in the transfer market.

WHO IS IN PROBLEM?

Leicester have no superstars, which is not necessarily important, but it is only their second season at this level. Reading is on a budget, but Kelly Chambers works wonders every season. Brighton have lost key players this summer and need replacements to rise.