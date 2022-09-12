Jacqui Lambie backs up Pauline Hanson telling Mehreen Faruqi to ‘p**s off back to Pakistan’

Jacqui Lambie backs Pauline Hanson after the controversial senator told a Greens colleague to ‘go back to Pakistan’.

The leader of One Nation took offense at Pakistani-born deputy leader of the Greens, Mehreen Faruqi, who tweeted that she would not mourn the death of the queen.

“I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth from colonized peoples,” Senator Faruqi wrote Friday.

“We are reminded of the urgency of a treaty with First Nations, justice and reparations for British colonies, and becoming a republic.”

Pauline Hanson (pictured) told a Greens senator to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after calling the Queen ‘a leader of a racist empire’ on the day of her death

Last year, Senator Faruqi criticized the British Empire for “enslaving millions of black and brown people around the world.”

Senator Hanson, who once tabled a motion in the Senate that it was “okay to be white,” fired back at the Greens politician by suggesting she should leave Australia and take advantage of everything the country gave her. .

“Your attitude texts me and disgusts me. When you emigrated to Australia, you took full advantage of this country,” Senator Hanson wrote.

‘You took citizenship, bought several houses and a job in a parliament. Obviously you’re not happy, so pack your bags and go back to Pakistan.’

Senator Lambie saw the words of the One Nation leader via a tweet from a news organization and replied: ‘Pauline in the right place!!!’

Supporters of the independent MP were unimpressed by her support for Senator Hanson’s comment back to Pakistan.

Some pointed out that Senator Lambie as an Aboriginal woman should not support such language and should be more sympathetic to Senator Faruqi’s point about Indigenous Australians.

“No, she’s not Jackie. How can a white Australian tell a colored Australian to go back to where they came from? I am a white Australian ashamed of what the crown has done in this country,” one wrote.

Another said: ‘No Jacqui! Just no… she’s a racist, and to attack someone because they weren’t born here… it’s low, and it’s lazy.”

“If you tweet that you agree with a racist, you lose my vote and support – shame on you… you’re a senator. Behave with dignity…there is absolutely no place for racism of any kind,” wrote a third.

However, there wasn’t much support for Senator Faruqi’s post either, as most voters found it disrespectful so soon after the Queen’s death.

Greens leader Adam Bandt (pictured with wife Claudia) waited just five hours after the Queen’s death was announced to call on Australia to ‘go forward’ and become a republic

Ms Faruqi’s post followed Greens leader Adam Bandt writing that it is time to move on and become a republic just five hours after the monarch’s death was announced.

‘Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and everyone who loved her,” he began — his entire statement of condolence.

‘Now Australia has to move forward. We need a treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a republic.”

Mr Bandt is a staunch Republican who refuses to hang the Australian flag with the Union Jack corner behind him during press conferences.

His comments were reprimanded by the Liberal MP for Townsville and former Private Phillip Thompson, who labeled him “a clown of the highest order.”

“You are a clown of the highest order and a human being of the lowest form,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Since you hate our nation so deeply, I would encourage you to take a walk out of Australia and not look back. I think the nation would join me in celebrating your departure.”

Former Deputy Medical Chief Dr. Nick Coatsworth said Mr Bandt’s post showed why the Greens were a small party.

“Compare this calmly with the statesmanlike words of Albanian and Dutton and consider why these guys are constantly at 10 percent. Have some respect, son,” he said.

The Queen’s death was announced at 3.30am AEST and Australian morning programs broke the news an hour later, followed by a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 4.47am.

Mr Bandt waited until 8.27am to post his tweet calling for an Australian republic.