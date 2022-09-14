Jacques O’Neill claims Love Island producers ‘got into my head’ and convinced him to crack on

<!–

Jacques O’Neill has claimed that Love Island producers intervened during Casa Amor to convince him to continue with other girls.

The ex-rugby player, 23, said the bosses ‘got into my head’ during his stay at the villa this summer.

Jacques quit Love Island after Casa Amor, but not before getting massive backlash for his antics with the new girls while being paired up with Paige Thorne.

Interference: Jacques O’Neill has claimed that Love Island producers interfered during Casa Amor, to convince him to continue with other girls

Jacques’ family revealed during his stay at the villa that he had been diagnosed with ADHD at the age of nine and sometimes struggled to cope with emotional situations.

But now the reality star has blamed his actions on the producers, claiming they told him he “looked stupid” when he tried to stay loyal to Paige.

In Scott Thomas’s Learning As I Go podcast, Jacques explained, “Luca slept outside the first night and I was willing to do the same. Because I didn’t want Luca to be alone and I thought it was respectful anyway.

Explosive claims: The ex-rugby player, 23, said the bosses ‘got inside my head’ during his stay at the villa this summer

“And what really went into my head because the first day the girls came in people said this, I was like a live switch, I literally changed.”

He stated: ‘And I’m so happy to be able to talk about it because I want people to know.

‘I followed Luca the first night, we went out together. She [producers] come on the tannoy, and they say “Jacques, you look crazy”.

Quit: Jacques quit Love Island after Casa Amor, but not before getting huge backlash for his antics with the new girls while being paired up with Paige Thorne

“I’m like, ‘sorry, what do you mean I look stupid?’ I started talking into my microphone “what do you mean? Come on, tell me?” And they say “no you’re fine, we don’t mean go to bed”.

“So I go straight to the beach shack and say, ‘Tell me why I look so stupid, what’s going on?”

“They say ‘no we don’t mean it that way it just seems like you’re following Luca’ and I’m like ‘no no no it’s deeper than that if I look stupid I’m not a mug .”

“I have a lot of pride and I don’t want to be robbed. So I thought if I looked crazy, I’d wake up tomorrow and keep going.’

He continued: ‘And that’s where I changed. I literally woke up the next morning and said to Dami, “Okay, let’s test it”.

‘Because they (producers) said back then in the beach hut ‘don’t you think you should test your connection?’ And I’m like, well, if I look crazy after last night, yes I will, I need to test my connection, let’s go.’

A Love Island spokesperson denied the claims, saying: “The islanders’ opinions, the decisions they make and the relationships formed are completely under the control of the islanders themselves.”