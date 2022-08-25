Jacqueline Jossa wows in a plunging bikini during Marbella getaway

She enjoyed the sun during a nice holiday to Marbella.

And Jacqueline Jossa shone in a deep patterned bikini as she relaxed in the sun on Thursday during her Spanish getaway.

The former EastEnders actress, 29, looked sensational as she took to Instagram to share a slew of adorable snaps with husband Dan Osborne and their kids.

Sun-kissed: Jacqueline Jossa, 29, wowed in a patterned bikini as she relaxed in the sun during her Spanish getaway on Thursday

Jac pulled her hair back into a high bun and covered her shoulders with a bright orange shirt as she bathed in the sun.

She later donned an off-the-shoulder daisy-print dress while enjoying an evening meal with Dan and their kids.

Dan and Jac’s children, Ella, seven, and Mia, three, were in attendance, as was his son Teddy, eight, from a previous relationship with Megan Tomlin.

Fun: The former EastEnders actress looked sensational as she took to Instagram to share a slew of adorable snaps with husband Dan Osborne and their kids

‘My World’: Dan and Jac’s children, Ella, seven, and Mia, three, attended, as well as his son Teddy, eight, from a previous relationship with Megan Tomlin

It’s because ITV has a range of brand new women-focused factual documentaries, which will air on ITVBe later this year.

And MailOnline can reveal that actress Jacqueline, boxer Nicola Adams, 39, SClub7’s Hannah Spearritt, 41, and The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, 41, will star in the four specials.

Celebrity Health Stories will focus on a different topic close to every star’s heart, with Jacqueline researching painful periods, Nicola researching fertility issues like IVF, Hannah researching cosmetic surgery and Tanya diving into ADHD.

Holiday: the family beamed as they waited for their food in the restaurant

Chic: Jac looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder daisy print dress as she enjoyed an evening meal with Dan and their kids

Each in turn emotional, poignant and personal, the documentaries will aim to shed light on serious issues facing women in today’s society, hoping to find answers and raise awareness in the process.

After sharing her excruciatingly painful period experiences with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, soap star Jacqueline embarks on a personal journey to explore the condition of painful periods with medical experts in Jac Jossa: Me & Periods.

In addition to her own personal medical journey, viewers will see how her period affects Jacqueline’s family, working life, and general well-being.

Jacqueline will be followed as she meets influencers on a mission to educate people about menstruation in a new way and discover the effects menstrual stigma has on women.

Devoted Dad: Dan chose a casual white T-shirt because he was accompanied by the adorable Mia

In a candid, yet upbeat, personally written piece from ITV Studios Daytime, Jacqueline is determined to play a part in ending the taboo nature of menstruation, to cover the ‘silence’ attitude to ‘on are’ and persuade people to start talking about periods.

Amanda Stavri, ITV’s Commissioning Editor of Reality TV said: ‘At ITV we are committed to presenting real stories to our viewers, in an authentic and truthful manner, addressing key issues, breaking myths and providing key insights to to create and impart. Modify.

These four equally brilliant documentaries would not have been possible without the support and courage of Jacqueline, Nicola & Ella, Hannah and Tanya.

We would like to thank them for sharing their personal experiences to raise awareness and bring these real-world issues to light.”