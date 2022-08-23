Jacqueline Jossa showcases her enviable curves in a tight blue bikini during Marbella getaway

Jacqueline Jossa sent up the temperature as she rode the waves on Sunday during her outing in Marbella.

The former EastEnders star, 29, looked sensational as she showed off her enviable curves in a skintight blue bikini as she went makeup-free to showcase her natural beauty.

She wore her brown locks in a tousled ponytail and grabbed a pair of green crocodile shoes as she stepped out of the idyllic sea, where she seemed to have had a good time.

Hot stuff: Jacqueline Jossa turned up the heat while riding the waves during her outing in Marbella on Sunday

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner was also seen joking with some friends, as well as her daughter Mia, four, who she shares with husband Dan Osborne.

It comes after MailOnline revealed that actress Jacqueline, boxer Nicola Adams, 39, Hannah Spearritt, 41 of SClub7, and The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, 41, will be fronting four ITV specials.

The channel has a range of brand new women-focused factual documentaries, which will air on ITVBe later this year.

Celebrity Health Stories will focus on a different topic close to every star’s heart, with Jacqueline researching painful periods, Nicola researching fertility issues like IVF, Hannah researching cosmetic surgery and Tanya diving into ADHD.

Having fun! Jacqueline beamed from ear to ear during the day trip to the beach

Exciting: It comes after MailOnline revealed that actress Jacqueline (pictured), boxer Nicola Adams, 39, Hannah Spearritt of SClub7, 41, and The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, 41, will be fronting four ITV specials

Each in turn emotional, poignant and personal, the documentaries will aim to shed light on serious issues facing women in today’s society, hoping to find answers and raise awareness in the process.

After sharing her excruciatingly painful period experiences with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, soap star Jacqueline embarks on a personal journey to explore the condition of painful periods with medical experts in Jac Jossa: Me & Periods.

In addition to her own personal medical journey, viewers will see how her period affects Jacqueline’s family, working life, and general well-being. Jacqueline will be followed as she meets influencers on a mission to educate people about menstruation in a new way and discover the effects menstrual stigma has on women.

In a candid, yet upbeat, personally written piece from ITV Studios Daytime, Jacqueline is determined to play a part in ending the taboo nature of menstruation, to cover the ‘silence’ attitude to ‘on are’ and persuade people to start talking about periods.

Cool: At one point she framed her face with oversized black sunglasses

Project: She’s blowing the lid on the ‘quiet’ attitudes to ‘on’ and persuades people to start talking about menstruation

Nicola Adams: Me & IVF follows the boxer and her partner, model Ella Baig, 24, through their IVF treatment and pregnancy through motherhood.

The couple welcomed their son – Taylor Nate Adams – in July, and the emotional film from Rare TV and The Gold Studios captures the most intimate of personal moments.

Taylor was born a month premature and weighed just 3lb 14oz, after the couple went through four rounds of IVF to get pregnant.

As they go through the emotional process, they meet other people in similar circumstances and explore the hidden difficulties of IVF treatment.

Joker: The EastEnders star seemed amused as she cooled off in the sea

Laughter: Jacqueline seemed in her element in the sea

Loving mom: the former I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here winner was also seen joking with some friends, as well as her daughter Mia, four, who she shares with husband Dan Osborne

Wow! She put on a very animated display as she rode the waves

The couple delve into recording their own past harrowing experiences, the prejudices and difficulties faced by same-sex couples trying to conceive through IVF, and the issues surrounding being a mixed race undergoing treatment.

Refreshingly honest and open, Nicola and Ella’s journey to understand their experience will help unravel this complicated process and give a glimpse into their glamorous lives.

Hannah Spearritt: Me & Breast Implants sees the singer and actress research breast implant disease and asks important questions about breast augmentation surgery after her own augmentation surgery in 2013.

Together with her partner Adam, Hannah searches for answers in this revealing documentary of Twenty Six 03, on a controversial topic still debated among medical specialists and not officially recognized by the NHS.

The pair want to meet women who have shared Hannah’s experience and change the way breast implant disease is treated in the UK.

Hannah previously revealed that a secret boob job in 2013 led to ‘the hardest, most traumatic four years of’ [her] to live’

And the SClub7 singer eventually had her B to C cup procedure reversed in 2016 because it caused a serious decline in her mental and physical well-being.

Speaking on This Morning in 2018 about taking care of her, Hannah previously revealed that after initially being happy with the results of her implants, “After six months, [my health] started to deteriorate. It started with fear and at the time I just applied it to the circumstances.

“Then things started happening like depression, things like ridiculous panic attacks – just a pile of unfolded laundry would give me a breakdown.

“I had hair loss, fatigue, amnesia. There was a list of symptoms that went on and on.’

Hannah believed that the textured silicone gel pouches or breast implants she had inserted were the cause of her misery, so she sought medical advice.

“I took just about every test out there, everything was negative, I was told I was crazy, I got a lot of meds.”

After talking to a specialist in America who diagnosed her with breast implant disease, Hannah chose to have her implants removed and made a slow recovery.

By telling her own story in this new ITVBe documentary special and raising awareness, the pop star hopes to find out if women are aware of the research surrounding breast implant disease before choosing to get implants.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Cheshire know, Tanya Bardsley was diagnosed with ADHD 6 weeks before her 40th birthday.

Tanya felt different from everyone else, but was always told that this was related to anxiety and depression. She was doing so badly that she even considered taking her own life.

The reality star’s son was also recently diagnosed with ADHD, so she’s not only struggling with her own diagnosis, but also learning to be a mother to a child with the condition.

Tanya Bardsley: Me & ADHD, made by Monkey (part of Universal International Studios) will see Tanya speak candidly about these issues and how her life has changed with the ADHD diagnosis.

Amanda Stavri, ITV’s Commissioning Editor of Reality TV said: ‘At ITV we are committed to presenting real stories to our viewers, in an authentic and truthful manner, addressing key issues, breaking myths and providing key insights to to create and impart. Modify.

These four equally brilliant documentaries would not have been possible without the support and courage of Jacqueline, Nicola & Ella, Hannah and Tanya.

We would like to thank them for sharing their personal experiences to raise awareness and bring these real-world issues to light.”