Jacqueline Jossa lets her hair down amid husband Dan Osborne’s legal woes

Jacqueline Jossa looked incredible as she headed out to celebrate boyfriend James Argent’s 35th birthday at Sheesh in Chigwell, Essex.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her sensational style in a chic black blazer with silver gemstone detailing.

She paired the dazzling piece with a black mini dress, sheer tights and a pair of heeled boots.

Beauty: Jacqueline Jossa looked fabulous as she headed out to celebrate boyfriend James Argent’s 35th birthday at Sheesh in Chigwell, Essex

Jacqueline was accompanied by a large black Louis Vuitton handbag and dainty gold jewelry.

The EastEnders star styled her dark brown locks into loose curls and wore a bronzed make-up palette that accentuated her natural features.

The night was full of song and dance as guests took to social media to share glimpses of the lavish celebrations.

Arg treated his guests to a song as he performed with The Arg Band to much applause and dancing.

It comes after MailOnline revealed she is ‘100 percent behind’ her husband Dan Osbourne following his arrest for ‘intentional grievous bodily harm and ABH’ following a ‘mass brawl’ at her 30th birthday party.

She was left in tears after Dan was led away from the event – held on November 6 – in handcuffs after the event erupted in violence.

But Jacqueline has no doubts that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing and stands by her partner all the way, believing that he is a victim of it all.

A source said: “She is 100 percent behind Dan on this. Jacqueline even believes that Dan is the victim in all of this.

“Yeah, it started, but Dan wasn’t responsible for that and actually tried to calm everything down.

“She has no doubt that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing and stands behind him and fully supports him.

“Obviously it was a really bad ending to a magical night. But all Jacqueline and Dan care about now is to clean up the mess and move on.”

Jacqueline is said to have burst into tears after her “magical” 30th birthday turned into chaos when a fight broke out in the couple’s garden at 3:30am.

Standing with him: It comes after MailOnline revealed she is ‘100 percent behind’ her husband Dan Osbourne following his arrest for ‘grievous bodily harm with intent and ABH’ following a ‘mass brawl’ at her 30th birthday party (pictured on the night)

Several guests were injured and at least one person was taken to hospital with a broken jaw, which later required surgery, The Sun understands.

Neighbors awakened by the commotion called the police who broke up the boozy bash at their Essex mansion.

Dan was held in custody and released on bail the following afternoon on suspicion of GBH with intent and ABH.

GBH with intent carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and ABH carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Essex Police said: ‘An arrested 31-year-old man has been released on bail until January 26. He was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and ABH.’

Police attempted to obtain CCTV footage of the fight on November 6.

Sources close to the family say Dan is confident he will clear his name.

The guest with the broken jaw was initially too ill to make a statement and spent four days in hospital.

One of the injured was Jacqueline’s 21-year-old cousin who lives in Eltham, South East London.

A source told MailOnline: ‘It was a mass brawl that got really nasty. Several partygoers were seriously injured. One guest needed facial surgery. Jac cried because her dream birthday turned sour.”

Earlier in the evening, Jacqueline had taken to Instagram to show off her glamorous off-shoulder black lace dress for her special day.