Jacqueline Jossa ‘has returned to the EastEnders to reprise her role of Lauren Branning’

Jacqueline Jossa reportedly returned to the set of EastEnders last week to film a guest appearance on the show.

The 29-year-old actress played the role of Lauren Branning in the soap in 2010, before leaving the character in 2018.

But she could be ready for a return to Albert Square, as she’ll be reprising the role for a special tribute episode in memory of late June Brown — where they’ll show a funeral for her character, Dot Cotton.

Back again? Jacqueline Jossa, 29, 'has returned to the EastEnders to reprise her role of Lauren Branning'… four years after leaving the soap

According to The sunthe actress went to EastEnders’ Elstree Studios to film the scenes last week – and noted she was “more than happy” to be returning.

A source told the publication: ‘Bosses contacted Jacq about returning for Dot’s special episode and she was more than happy to come back. She was back last week to film her little guest stint.”

While they also reported that a “horse-drawn hearse bearing Dot’s name in a floral tribute” was taken into the set.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Jacqueline Jossa, while representatives from EastEnders declined to comment.

Retaliation: According to The Sun, the actress went to EastEnders’ Elstree Studios to film the scenes last week – noting that she was “more than happy” to return

Tribute: She would reprise the role for a special tribute episode in Brown’s memory at the end of June – where they will show a funeral for her character, Dot Cotton (June Brown pictured in 1997)

June passed away in April of this year at the age of 95, paying tributes to the beloved actor pouring in from the soap world and TV in general.

She played the part of Dot for 35 years and was part of the Branning clan after marrying character Jim Branning in 2002, which would make her Lauren’s step-grandmother.

And remembering the actress, EastEnders reportedly wrote a “beautiful” script to pay tribute to the special episode.

The source continued to The Sun: “The EastEnders bosses are doing everything they can to show how much June was loved by the cast and crew.

Long-term: Jacqueline took on the role of Lauren Branning on the soap in 2010, before leaving the character in 2018 (pictured during her time as Lauren Branning)

Ready: And it’s no surprise that Jacqueline is ready for the return, as she’s previously revealed that she’d “obviously” love to go back

“She was a big part of EastEnders and her legacy will live on in Albert Square forever. She will never be forgotten.’

And it’s no surprise that Jacqueline would be ready for the return, as she has previously revealed that she would “obviously” like to go back.

On-screen, Lauren left the show after the death of her sister Abi Branning, when she left Walford to start a new life in New Zealand.

The actress has previously said she would need her on-screen family, including father Max Branning (Jake Wood) to return if she did too (LR) Lorna Fitzgerald as Abi Branning, Jake Wood as Max Branning and Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren

But when she admitted that she was eager to see where her character’s story might go next, the star told her 3.5 million Instagram followers last year that she would only go back if her father on the scene, Max Branning ( Jake Wood), did too.

“The timing has to be right. It would only happen if all the Brannings came back at once. So EastEnders should want us all back.”

Jacqueline spoke candidly about money problems after she left the soap earlier this year, admitting she had to sell her house at the time.

But a year later, things took an upward turn when she went on to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.