Jacqueline Jossa flaunts her enviable curves as she soaks up the sun on a family getaway in Marbella

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jacqueline Jossa showed off her sizzling curves in a selection of stylish swimwear as she enjoyed a family outing in Marbella on Thursday.

On her Instagram, the former EastEnders star, 29, caused a storm when she joined daughters Ella, seven, Mia, four, and husband Dan Osbourne on the beach.

Jacqueline slipped into a gorgeous black halter top that hugged every inch of her incredible figure.

Beach babe: Jacqueline Jossa showed off her enviable curves in a selection of stylish swimwear as she soaked up the sun on Thursday during a family outing in Marbella

The stunner showed off her toned thighs and sun-kissed skin as she posed on a fluffy towel with a cocktail in hand.

Her dark brown locks, wet from the water, Jacqueline appeared makeup-free as she shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses.

Later, the actress opted for a deep red bath when the family moved from the beach to the chic hotel pool.

Lady in red: Showing off a hint of cleavage, the soap star sipped a drink as her kids played in the water as she joked ‘How I parent’

The soap star showed off a plunging neckline and sipped a drink as her kids played in the water while she joked “How I parent.”

The doting mum took to her Instagram stories earlier in the day when she and daughter Ella built sandcastles together.

The youngster opted for an ice blue bather decorated with a sweet peplum detail.

Water baby: Her dark brown locks wet from the water Jacqueline appeared makeup-free as she shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses

Loving life: The actress seemed to be in her element when she upgraded her tan

LOL: While enjoying a cocktail she joked ‘How I parent’

Former TOWIE star Dan, 31, also took to social media when he shared a group photo as he and his extended family made the most of their summer break.

They enjoyed a meal at Nikki’s beach bar before heading to the hotel later in the afternoon.

It comes after Jacqueline shared a beautiful video with a body positive post on Tuesday.

She donned a dazzling orange bikini and made sure to show her kids that she has confidence in her skin.

Fun in the sun: Former TOWIE star Dan, 31, also took to social media when he shared a group photo as he and his extended family made the most of their summer break

Loving: The doting mum took to her Instagram stories earlier in the day when she and daughter Ella built sandcastles together

Adorable: The youngster chose an ice blue bather decorated with a sweet peplum detail

She lip-synced to Jax’s song, Victoria’s Secret, which read, “God I wish someone told me / When I was younger all bodies aren’t the same.

“Photoshop, little models on magazine covers / Told me I was overweight / I stopped eating, what a bummer / I can’t have carbs in a hot girls summer.”

She said, “My girls are always watching me… I have to be so careful about how I talk about myself.

“Just a little reminder for all of you, but also for me when I go on vacation to try to criticize what I see in the mirror, and avoid bread and Alioli, because let’s face it, WON’T HAPPEN.”