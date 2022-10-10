Jacqueline Jossa flashes her incredible figure in a black and white bikini

Jacqueline Jossa looked nothing short of sensational when she showed off her incredible figure in a black and white bikini on Instagram on Sunday.

The former EastEnders actress, 29, showed off her toned physique as she soaked up the sun by a two-piece pool.

The soap star held the camera above her head, capturing her best angle as she hid behind a pair of large black sunglasses.

Jacqueline beamed at the camera as she adorned her glamorous look with a pair of tiny gold hoop earrings and flashed a bright blue manicure.

While relaxing on a sun lounger, she was joined by friends and her children as they played around a pool in the background.

The glamorous snap comes after Jacqueline reportedly returned to the set of EastEnders earlier this month to film a guest appearance on the show.

The actress took on the role of Lauren Branning in the soap in 2010, before leaving the character in 2018.

But she could be ready for a return to Albert Square, as she’ll be reprising the role for a special tribute episode in memory of late June Brown — where they’ll show a funeral for her character, Dot Cotton.

According to The Sun, the actress went to EastEnders’ Elstree Studios last week to film the scenes, noting that she was “more than happy” to be returning.

A source told the publication: ‘Bosses contacted Jacq about returning for Dot’s special episode and she was more than happy to come back. She was back last week to film her little guest stint.”

While they also reported that a “horse-drawn hearse bearing Dot’s name in a floral tribute” was taken into the set.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Jacqueline Jossa, while representatives from EastEnders declined to comment.

June passed away in April this year at the age of 95, paying tributes to the beloved actor pouring in from the soap opera world and TV in general.

She played the part of Dot for 35 years and was part of the Branning clan after marrying character Jim Branning in 2002, which would make her Lauren’s step-grandmother.

Retaliation: The soap star is said to have gone to EastEnders’ Elstree Studios to film the scenes last week – and they noted she was “more than happy” to return (pictured in 2015)

And remembering the actress, EastEnders reportedly wrote a “beautiful” script to pay tribute to the special episode.

The source continued to The Sun: “The EastEnders bosses are doing everything they can to show how much June was loved by the cast and crew.

“She was a big part of EastEnders and her legacy will live on in Albert Square forever. She will never be forgotten.’

It’s no surprise that Jacqueline is ready for the return, as she has previously revealed that she would “obviously” like to go back.

On-screen, Lauren left the show after the death of her sister Abi Branning, as she left Walford to start a new life in New Zealand.

But when she admitted she’d like to see where her character’s story might go, the star told her 3.5 million Instagram followers last year that she’d only go back as her on-screen dad, Max Branning ( Jake Wood), did too.

“The timing should be right. It would only happen if all the Brannings came back at once. So EastEnders should want us all back.”

Jacqueline spoke candidly about money problems after she left the soap earlier this year, admitting she had to sell her house at the time.

But a year later, things took an upward turn when she went on to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.