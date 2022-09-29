Jacqueline Jossa details her struggles with ‘painful and heavy periods’

Jacqueline Jossa has detailed her experience with ‘painful periods’ in a new ITVBe women-focused factual documentary.

The former EastEnders star, 29, has opened up about her struggles in hopes of finding answers and raising awareness in the process.

She gives ITV viewers an insight into how ‘tough periods’ have negatively impacted her career, family life and general well-being.

Jacqueline, who? won I’m A Celebrity in 2019, explained: “My periods were more manageable in the Jungle because of the low histamine diet we were on and sleep I think – but probably the constant whirlwind of emotions has kept me off it.”

When asked if she would ever turn down physical opportunities because of the medical condition, she said, “Hopefully it wouldn’t put me off. I don’t know how they deal with balance and wearing the glamorous dance outfits they wear when they have their period. Especially when periods can be so heavy!

“And while these two shows aren’t in my locker, I don’t think my period would put me off, more because I can’t dance haha!”

After sharing her excruciatingly painful period experiences with her 3.5 million Instagram followers, soap star Jacqueline embarks on a personal journey to explore the condition of painful periods with medical experts in Jac Jossa: Me & Periods.

In an emotional teaser clip, Jacqueline told her daughters she didn’t know the right way to explain how menstruation works.

Jacqueline married former TOWIE star Dan Osborne in 2017.

The couple are parents to Ella, seven, and four-year-old Mia, while Dan shares son Teddy, seven, with ex Megan Tomlin.

The soap star said, “It’s actually pretty scary. How would I lay her down and say from any time between now and 16 that you’re going to have your period, meaning blood will flow, like how I word it. It makes me panic.

“I always do this when I don’t think she can handle it. Little people are tough they crack on I think it’s more me. I mean Daniel, I just don’t know how he handles this. They are still our babies.

‘Oh, it’s so sad. I feel bad for them, it’s hard to be a girl. I don’t want them to go through all those things. Where they are ashamed or boys take the icky out of them that they are leaking somewhere.’

Jacqueline will be followed as she meets influencers on a mission to educate people about menstruation in a new way and discover the effects menstrual stigma has on women.

In a candid, yet upbeat, personally written piece from ITV Studios Daytime, Jacqueline is determined to play a part in ending the taboo nature of menstruation, to cover the ‘silence’ attitude to ‘on are’ and persuade people to start talking about periods.

Family: Jacqueline married former TOWIE star Dan Osborne in 2017 and the couple are parents to Ella, seven, and four-year-old Mia – while Dan shares son Teddy, seven, with ex Megan Tomlin

Celebrity Health Stories, which will air on ITVBe, will focus on another topic close to four stars’ hearts.

Jacqueline, boxer Nicola Adams, 39, SClub7’s Hannah Spearritt, 41, and The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, 41, will front the four specials.

Each in turn emotional, poignant and personal, the documentaries will aim to shed light on serious issues facing women in today’s society, hoping to find answers and raise awareness in the process.