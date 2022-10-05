Jacob Rees-Mogg wants families living near nuclear power plants to get free electricity

<!–

Living near nuclear power stations should mean free electricity, the business minister suggested yesterday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg gave his full backing to nuclear power as part of plans to make Britain energy self-sufficient.

He said he would like to see a French-style system where those who live nearby and support new sites “in the national interest” are rewarded.

The Hinkley Point C nuclear power station has been ‘hugely popular’ in Somerset because it brought ‘jobs and skills’, including 1,000 apprenticeships, he told the Tory conference.

Jacob Rees-Mogg gave his full backing to nuclear power as part of plans to make Britain energy self-sufficient. Pictured: At the Tory conference yesterday

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, has been ‘hugely popular’ in Somerset because it brought ‘jobs and skills’, including 1,000 apprenticeships, he told the Tory conference. In the picture: The power plant during construction work 5 May

Speaking at a Policy Exchange think tank event, Mr Rees-Mogg said: ‘We should copy the French. If you live near a nuclear power plant in France, you get free electricity.

‘If you do something in the national interest, it should benefit those who sacrifice for the national interest.’

He added: ‘Nuclear power is just basic.’

The Prime Minister has pledged to make Britain a net energy exporter by 2040, with promises of new developments in wind, nuclear and shale gas.