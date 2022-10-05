Jacob Rees-Mogg wants families living near nuclear power plants to get free electricity
Jacob Rees-Mogg wants families living near nuclear power plants to get free electricity… just like in France
- Jacob Rees-Mogg gave his full support to nuclear power as part of the energy plans
- Said he would like to see those who support new nuclear plants rewarded
- Told the Tory conference that the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station was popular
- This was because it brought ‘jobs and skills’, including 1,000 apprenticeships
Living near nuclear power stations should mean free electricity, the business minister suggested yesterday.
Jacob Rees-Mogg gave his full backing to nuclear power as part of plans to make Britain energy self-sufficient.
He said he would like to see a French-style system where those who live nearby and support new sites “in the national interest” are rewarded.
The Hinkley Point C nuclear power station has been ‘hugely popular’ in Somerset because it brought ‘jobs and skills’, including 1,000 apprenticeships, he told the Tory conference.
Jacob Rees-Mogg gave his full backing to nuclear power as part of plans to make Britain energy self-sufficient. Pictured: At the Tory conference yesterday
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, has been ‘hugely popular’ in Somerset because it brought ‘jobs and skills’, including 1,000 apprenticeships, he told the Tory conference. In the picture: The power plant during construction work 5 May
Speaking at a Policy Exchange think tank event, Mr Rees-Mogg said: ‘We should copy the French. If you live near a nuclear power plant in France, you get free electricity.
‘If you do something in the national interest, it should benefit those who sacrifice for the national interest.’
He added: ‘Nuclear power is just basic.’
The Prime Minister has pledged to make Britain a net energy exporter by 2040, with promises of new developments in wind, nuclear and shale gas.