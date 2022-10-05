WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jacob Rees-Mogg wants families living near nuclear power plants to get free electricity

US
By Jacky

Jacob Rees-Mogg wants families living near nuclear power plants to get free electricity… just like in France

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg gave his full support to nuclear power as part of the energy plans
  • Said he would like to see those who support new nuclear plants rewarded
  • Told the Tory conference that the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station was popular
  • This was because it brought ‘jobs and skills’, including 1,000 apprenticeships

By Tom Witherow Senior Political Correspondent for the Daily Mail

Published: 01:56, October 5, 2022 | Up to date: 01:58, October 5, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Living near nuclear power stations should mean free electricity, the business minister suggested yesterday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg gave his full backing to nuclear power as part of plans to make Britain energy self-sufficient.

He said he would like to see a French-style system where those who live nearby and support new sites “in the national interest” are rewarded.

The Hinkley Point C nuclear power station has been ‘hugely popular’ in Somerset because it brought ‘jobs and skills’, including 1,000 apprenticeships, he told the Tory conference.

Jacob Rees-Mogg gave his full backing to nuclear power as part of plans to make Britain energy self-sufficient. Pictured: At the Tory conference yesterday

Jacob Rees-Mogg gave his full backing to nuclear power as part of plans to make Britain energy self-sufficient. Pictured: At the Tory conference yesterday

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, has been 'hugely popular' in Somerset because it brought 'jobs and skills', including 1,000 apprenticeships, he told the Tory conference. In the picture: The power plant during construction work 5 May

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, has been 'hugely popular' in Somerset because it brought 'jobs and skills', including 1,000 apprenticeships, he told the Tory conference. In the picture: The power plant during construction work 5 May

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, has been ‘hugely popular’ in Somerset because it brought ‘jobs and skills’, including 1,000 apprenticeships, he told the Tory conference. In the picture: The power plant during construction work 5 May

Speaking at a Policy Exchange think tank event, Mr Rees-Mogg said: ‘We should copy the French. If you live near a nuclear power plant in France, you get free electricity.

‘If you do something in the national interest, it should benefit those who sacrifice for the national interest.’

He added: ‘Nuclear power is just basic.’

The Prime Minister has pledged to make Britain a net energy exporter by 2040, with promises of new developments in wind, nuclear and shale gas.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Kanye WALKS BACK criticism of Vogue…

Jacky

Shylah Rodden Rebel Coaster…

Jacky

Road vigilante Beau Jackson calls out…

Jacky
1 of 4,750

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More