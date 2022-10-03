Jacob Rees-Mogg shrugs off protesters who heckled him at Conservative Party Conference

Jacob Rees-Mogg has shrugged off protesters who called him ‘Tory scum’ and instead applauded that it is ‘wonderful’ to have the freedom of peaceful protest.

The business secretary, who required a police escort as he made his way to the Conservative party conference, appeared unfazed by the protesters who chased and harassed him as he arrived in Birmingham on Sunday.

Speaking at the convention on Monday night, Rees-Mogg described the hostile reception by shouting protesters as a ‘warm welcome’ and said he ‘didn’t mind’ being insulted by the crowd.

Video footage of his arrival at the International Convention Center showed Mr Rees-Mogg smiling on Sunday night as frustrated Britons called him aw****r and ab*****d.

Tory colleague Michael Fabricant also had vile abuse shouted at him by protesters outside the conference – with some even calling him a ‘Tory c***’.

Rees-Mogg’s appointment by incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss was widely criticized by environmental groups due to his criticism of ‘climate alarmism’ and support for fracking.

The MP addressed the hostile protesters during his speech at the convention on Monday evening.

“I want to thank you for giving me almost as warm a welcome as I got outside the hall,” he told the audience.

‘It’s pretty amazing to have a democracy where you can walk through the streets and people can exercise their right to peaceful protest.

He added: ‘If people really want to call me Tory scum I don’t mind.’

On Sunday, police officers were forced to hold back protesters who rampaged and shouted abuse at the business minister

Rees-Mogg appeared unsurprised by the abuse he received and later said the protests were ‘nothing new’

Jacob Rees-Mogg says he would allow fracking in his own LUGGAGE Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday that he would allow fracking to take place in his own backyard.

His remarks to the conference mirrored statements he made to Sky News on Sunday night as he was led through the crowd by police.

“There have been protests at Tory conferences since time immemorial, it’s nothing new,” Rees-Mogg told the television network. ‘It is a fact of democracy.

‘They shout, but it’s completely peaceful. And the right to peaceful expression of your views is fundamental to our constitution.’

Video footage captured the business secretary running at the head of vandals shouting ‘Tory scum’ at him as he entered the conference earlier.

Rees-Mogg faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, where hundreds of protesters descended to vent their frustration at the Tory government.

As he made his way to the International Convention Center for the annual conference, the MP was seen being escorted by several officers who did not let him out of sight as protesters shouted at him.

Officers could be seen pushing protesters away from Mr Rees-Mogg as they looked to get his attention and indiscreetly film him.

Meanwhile, Mr Fabricant also had abuse hurled at him outside the conference.

Video shows the MP walking through Birmingham before a young man walks up next to him and starts following him.

The protester begins shouting and gesturing angrily at Mr Fabricant before appearing to lurch towards the MP for Lichfield.

Dozens of other protesters appear to surround Mr Fabricant as he enters the conference.

A police officer escorting him, clearly concerned for his safety, begins to shield him and lead him away.

As he walked through the crowd, the Tory MP was repeatedly asked why he had decided to walk through “the middle of the protesters”.

He jovially replied: ‘to be honest I didn’t know which other way to go, but it’s nice to meet people!’

Fabricant continued to insist he had not been attacked by protesters, contrary to reports on social media that he was “pushed quite violently”.

He said he had been misdirected right into the middle of the protest.

He added that this could have led the protesters to believe he was ‘deliberately provoking them’.

“Social media suggests I was ‘attacked’ trying to enter #CPC2022. I wasn’t,” he tweeted.

He added: ‘Nobody touched me. Just yelled profanities. They were just loud!’

The lawmaker added that a protester, who is not seen in the video, ‘tried to blow a plastic horn in my ear as I was walking’.

‘I asked him to stop but he refused. So I grabbed his horn and threw it away. I think he was more shocked than me!’

But like his colleague Mr Rees-Mogg, Mr Fabricant played down the aggressive behavior towards him, calling the crowd ‘raucous but self-disciplined’.

He said despite the barrage of verbal abuse he received, ‘we live in a democracy and people have every right to protest.’