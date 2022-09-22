Jacob Rees-Mogg says fracking must be allowed to cause BIGGER earthquakes

Fracking companies are allowed to cause bigger earthquakes to kick-start gas extraction – as the moratorium has been lifted in England today.

Jacob Rees-Mogg made it clear that the limit of 0.5 on the Richter scale will be relaxed, and admitted that otherwise no mining would take place.

The trade minister has confirmed the lifting of the temporary ban, arguing that the move will help bolster energy security after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, Liz Truss has emphasized that all projects need local support – with suggestions that local residents can get a discount on their energy bills in exchange for permission.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto pledged not to lift England’s moratorium unless it is scientifically proven that fracking is safe amid earthquake concerns.

The government said today that a much-anticipated review of the British Geological Survey had concluded that more evidence was needed – and more drilling.

The technology has been championed by Mr Rees-Mogg, and Ms Truss has said that gas could be mined within six months. It is widely used in the US, but there are concerns that the UK is much more densely populated.

On BBC Newsnight, Mr Rees-Mogg said: ‘The seismic limits will be reviewed to see a proportional level. 0.5 on the Richter scale, which is only noticeable with advanced machines, it is quite right that fracking should not take place, that level is too low.

“But I can’t confirm a new level, because that’s being looked at.”

Ms Truss stressed the need to find new energy sources amid a crisis exacerbated by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine when asked whether she believes fracking is safe, or whether she is breaking a manifesto promise.

“The context we’re talking about here is that we don’t have enough domestic energy supplies,” she told reporters who traveled with her at a UN summit in New York.

‘Fracking is part of the energy mix, we should look at all options. There should be no option off the table to improve our energy security, because that is the main problem we face.

“We’re not going to continue with something that involves risk, but it’s clear that energy security is essential.”

She also stressed that the government will only allow fracking in areas where there is local support. It is not yet clear which incentives will be offered exactly.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said lifting the ban means future uses will be considered “where there is local support.”

Developers must have the necessary licenses, permissions, and permissions before they can begin operations.

The government also published the British Geological Survey’s scientific study on shale gas extraction, which was commissioned earlier this year.

BEIS said the assessment “recognized that we have a limited current understanding of UK geology and onshore shale resources, and the challenges of modeling geological activity in relatively complex geology sometimes found at UK shale sites”.

The government argued that the limited understanding should not be a barrier to fracking, but rather a reason to drill more wells to collect more data.

“Clearly, more sites need to be drilled to collect better data and improve the science base, and we are aware that some developers are eager to assist in this process,” a BEIS statement said.

Liz Truss (pictured in New York this week) has emphasized that all projects need local support – suggesting that local residents can get a discount on their energy bills in exchange for permission

“Lifting the pause in shale gas extraction will allow drilling to collect this further data, build an understanding of Britain’s shale gas resources and how we can safely conduct shale gas extraction in the UK where there is local support.”

The government also announced a new oil and gas licensing round, expected to be launched by the North Sea Transition Authority in early October.

This is expected to lead to more than 100 new permits for exploration for oil and gas in the North Sea.

Environmental groups scrambled to lift the ban, with Greenpeace energy security campaigner Philip Evans warning that fracking was “a dud.”

“As energy experts keep telling ministers, drilling for more fossil fuels – be it fracking or North Sea oil and gas – will not lower the bills, make us less dependent on volatile fossil fuel markets or our CO2 emissions. reduce emissions.

“And maybe fracking doesn’t work at all. Even when the government was ‘pulling everything out for shale’, the frackers were not producing energy for the UK, but managed to create two holes in a muddy field, traffic, noise and a colossal amount of controversy,’ he said.