Jacob Rees-Mogg backs plans to make day monarch will be crowned a public holiday

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed plans to make the day King Charles III is crowned a bank holiday, downplaying fears the long weekend will hamper the economy.

It comes despite sources saying some members of the government were against it because of their growth fears.

Although the Queen’s coronation was a public holiday, it is reportedly not guaranteed that King Charles will be the same, despite tradition.

But Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he believes the day should be a public holiday.

Rees-Mogg said: ‘The coronation is an important symbolic act with constitutional resonance about the stability of our system.

‘Having a day off for that is perfectly reasonable and the effect on growth won’t be huge.’

His support for the day comes as Telegraph reported that government planning has been affected by the assumption of a potential extra bank holiday.

And fears were also previously raised in the government that the day off could cost £1.36 billion.

This has since been recalculated by PwC, who believe the extra day will actually cost £831 million.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, pictured, has said he believes the day will be a bank holiday to celebrate the British King’s coronation

Rees-Mogg said: ‘The coronation is an important symbolic act with constitutional resonance about the stability of our system’. In the picture: The King

The king’s coronation is expected to take place in early June next year, and royal and military sources say it could take place on June 2.

This date was when the Queen was crowned in 1953 and rumors have swirled that it will be the same as hers.

Other options have been mooted, including moving the May bank holiday in an attempt to celebrate his coronation.

Despite claims of when it will happen from sources, no confirmed date has been set.

But it is expected that the date will be confirmed in the coming weeks, so there is time to plan a spring or summer event.

Even if the Queen’s coronation was a public holiday, it is reportedly not guaranteed that King Charles will be the same, despite tradition. Pictured: Buckingham Palace

A source said the current idea is to have the coronation in early June, as the warmer weather would be more suitable for a jubilant time of national celebration.

Another possibility, reported by Bloomberg, was June 2, but many sources do not believe this will be the case.

Should it fall on that day, the coronation would take place around the same time as Trooping the Color and the FA Cup Final.

Because June 3rd is a Saturday, there does not need to be a public holiday.

A government source said there is always a discussion about public holidays and the effects, but they have not heard the issue mentioned yet.

Deputy director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research Professor Stephen Millard said the economic impact of a public holiday is usually small.

He added that any negative effects have been reversed. But he said the coronation could also generate a small boost to the economy due to celebrations and merchandise being sold.