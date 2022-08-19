Jacob Keen faces years in prison for allegedly creating spyware allowing perverts to watch women

Police claim there are 44 Australian victims of the identified spyware

Keen is said to have sold the program for $35 to 14,500 customers in 128 countries

A reportedly sold to people, including perverts who spy on and filmed women

An alleged baby-faced hacker faces first trial for creating teenage spyware software that allowed perverts to hijack webcams and spy on women having sex.

Jacob Wayne John Keen, 24, faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court Friday on six charges related to his creation of ‘Imminent Monitor’, a spyware program.

It is claimed that this software was developed while he was living under his mother’s roof at her home in Zillmere, Brisbane.

Keen is said to have created the software as a teenager, but sold it as an adult between 2013 and 2019, while living in his mother’s suburb in Brisbane (pictured)

Keen faces charges including two charges for handling the proceeds of crime, three charges for producing, supplying or obtaining data with intent to commit a computer offense and one count of unauthorized alteration of data to cause harm.

Keen faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

Police will allege that Keen, then 15, created spyware that allowed people to remotely control victims’ computers to watch and eavesdrop on them, and even record everything they typed. courier post reported.

Keen is said to have sold “Imminent Monitor” for $35 on computer hacker forums with more than 14,500 customers in 128 countries.

It is alleged that some of those who bought the Trojan used it to secretly watch women having sex and to steal internet banking passwords.

It is also claimed that over 200 Australians downloaded the software.

Police allege that 14 of those who downloaded the software experienced domestic violence against them, with one person being a convicted pedophile.

The AFP has reportedly identified 44 Australian victims and says there may be thousands more victims worldwide, many of whom will never know they were secretly recorded.

Keen was indicted on July 6 after AFP’s cybercrime unit partnered with Europol, across a global array of more than a dozen agencies.

Keen will be tried as an adult for his crimes, despite allegedly creating the Trojan horse spyware as a minor.

This is because he allegedly sold it as an adult and was an adult while allegedly continuing to provide technology support to customers.