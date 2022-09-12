Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s forthcoming biopic Priscilla

<!–

Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic Priscilla.

The news about the 25-year-old artist was revealed by various sources on Monday, and Variety reported that Cailee Spaeny is set to play the late musician’s former wife.

The upcoming feature film is currently being directed by Sofia Coppola, who will also write the screenplay for the project and serve as one of the producers.

Main character:

According to Deadlinethe filmmaker met several artists before choosing Elordi as the protagonist.

However, it was also reported that Spaeny was always the director’s first choice to play Priscilla.

The film will be based on the 77-year-old media personality’s biography Elvis And Me, which was originally published in 1985.

The book became a New York Times bestseller when it was released and also sold well internationally.

Main role:

The biography was adapted into a television movie three years later, with Susan Walters and Dale Midkiff portraying the writer and singer, respectively.

Variety reported that physical production in Toronto will start next fall.

Plot details about the upcoming feature are currently being withheld from the public.

A possible release date for the upcoming biopic has not yet been announced.

Future Project:

Elordi previously dressed up as Elvis for Halloween in 2020 and shared a photo of himself in costume on his Instagram account at the time.

The Euphoria actor was also joined by his then-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, who went as Priscilla that year.

The former couple eventually broke up and she later started seeing Austin Butler, who starred as the Suspicious Minds singer in the recently released and critically acclaimed biopic Elvis.

Not the first time:

The Baz Luhrmann-directed feature made its debut at the most recent Cannes Film Festival, which took place in May.

The film, starring Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, made its wide debut in the United States later this past June.

The biopic was an instant hit with critics and currently has a 78% rating on Rotten tomatoes.

The film was also successful with audiences, grossing just over $280 million, according to Box Office Mojo.