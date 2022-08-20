Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade split after dating for several months as actor turns focus to career

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have called off their romance after casually dating for several months.

The former couple, 25 and 22, ‘enjoyed spending time together,’ an insider revealed to Us Weeklybut each go their own way.

The source added that the YouTube influencer is “single” and having fun, while the Euphoria actor is “completely focused” on his career.

It’s over: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have called off their romance after casually dating for several months

Another person close to the situation shared with Life & Style that Elordi is in ‘full force work mode’.

It was added that the Australian heartthrob “isn’t looking for anything serious at the moment.”

Elordi and the Dancing with the Stars alum first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together last December.

Their previous outings have included coffee walks in Los Angeles and dog parks with their pups.

Former Flame: Before casually dating Olivia, Jacob was in a serious relationship with model and actress Kaia Gerber, 20; seen in LA Sept 2021

Before casually dating Olivia, Jacob was in a serious relationship with model and actress Kaia Gerber, 20.

The two officially became Instagram in October 2020, before breaking up in November 2021.

While involved, Gerber gushed about the relationship in an interview with Vogue, saying, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, have a safe, stable relationship like that, really takes my eyes off it.” open to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.’

As for Olivia, she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy, 26, before breaking up for good last summer.