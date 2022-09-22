Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are still together despite split rumors as they go for walk

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli’s romance is back, despite previous rumors of an August split.

The Euphoria actor, 25, and the YouTube star, 22, were spotted Thursday morning on a trip to the Los Angeles dog park with Jacob’s dog Layla, after spending the night together at his home.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘They love each other, but it’s still pretty casual. They see where it’s going, because Jacob is very busy with his film career right now, but they have a great chemistry together.”

The pair even coordinated their outfits, with the influencer donning an oversized blue sweatshirt with the phrase “Peace is Power” and her pretty matching one in a cozy blue sweater of his own.

Olivia – the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin – showed off her toned legs during the walk and wore fall-friendly brown UGG boots and white socks.

The beauty wore her dark blonde locks parted in the middle and falling over her shoulders in a straight style.

The Dancing with the Stars alum completed her outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses and carried a coffee mug in her hand.

Meanwhile, the Australian heartthrob remained a bit incognito with a blue face mask hiding his chiseled jaw and a matching denim hat over his dark hair.

He wore a comfy pair of cozy white sweatpants and matching sneakers for the outing.

Like his other half, he carried a coffee mug in his hand and a ball launcher to keep his dog occupied in the park.

The couple is said to have ended their romance in August after casually dating for several months.

At the time, sources revealed that Olivia was “single and having fun” while the Netflix star was “completely focused” on his career.

Another person close to the situation shared with Life & Style that Elordi was in ‘full force work mode’.

It was added that the hunky star was “not looking for anything serious at the moment.”

Elordi and Giannulli first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together last December.

Their previous outings have included coffee walks in Los Angeles and dog parks with their pups.

Before casually dating Olivia, Jacob was in a serious relationship with model and actress Kaia Gerber, 20.

The two officially became Instagram in October 2020, before breaking up in November 2021.

As for Olivia, she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy, 26, before breaking up for good last summer.

