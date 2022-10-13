Jaclyn Michelle killed in Rooty Hill by a train as GoFundMe started for her six kids

Six children are forever without their mother after she was tragically killed in a train accident last week.

Jaclyn Michelle, 32, was sadly struck and killed by a train traveling near Rooty Hill, in Sydney’s west, at about 7.45pm last Monday.

The tragedy means her children – Hemmi, 15, Jordan, 13, Isabella, 11, Sienna, 7, Isack, 6 and McKenzie, 2 – are now being cared for by her extended family.

ONE GoFundMe raising money for her funeral and supporting her children has already raised more than $38,000.

Jaclyn Michelle (above) was killed in a train crash last Monday night, leaving behind her six children

Police found Ms Michelle’s body near Rooty Hill station (above) and said they were treating her death as an accident

Her heartbroken family have paid tribute to the beloved mother.

“Jaclyn was a funny, loving, down-to-earth, happy-go-lucky person and the most devoted mother to her children,” said Michelle’s cousin Kerrie Dowie.

‘She would stop and talk to anyone. She was so kind and she was so nice to people. Always had time for anyone who needed an ear to listen.’

NSW Police said Michelle’s cause of death was yet to be confirmed but was being treated as an accident.

“Emergency services were called to the railway line near North Parade after the driver of an eastbound train reported that a woman had been hit,” police said in a statement.

‘All trains were stopped while the area was searched; the body of a woman was found a short time later.’

Family members described Mrs Michelle (pictured second from left with her family) as ‘adventurous, funny, loving and outgoing’

Devastated sister-in-law and GoFundMe organizer Cassandra Vidler said Ms Michelle was “adventurous, funny, loving and outgoing”.

“She loved (her children), she lived for them, and there’s nothing in this world she wouldn’t do for them,” she said.

‘Everyone loved Jaclyn, she was such an energy to be around. Always keeping you laughing, there isn’t a soul she didn’t touch and make them smile!

“It is such a loss that she is gone.

‘If you needed her, she was there in a heartbeat, even if it was just a warm hug. It was Jaclyn.’

Ms Michelle’s family brought Sydney radio host Kyle Sandilands to tears on Monday.

“You wouldn’t believe how much she loved you,” Sister Samantha told Kyle and Jackie O.

‘I got a phone call from her at 1am and told me: “You have to listen to the Secret Sound segment”.’

Kyle Sandilands broke down (above) after hearing Mrs Michelle was a huge fan of his and Jackie ‘O’s radio show

Kyle burst into tears at the phone call.

“It breaks my heart that she is no longer with us,” he said.

During the interview, Kyle and Jackie O donated $10,000 to help the family.

They also raised a further $65,000 with donations from Appliances Online, Wynstan, West HQ and Entertainment Park Sydney.