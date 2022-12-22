Jackson Warne shows off his bulging biceps at the gym

<!–

Jackson Warne, 23, has flexed his muscles again to the delight of his 94,700 Instagram followers.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old demonstrated just how far he could push his body during a workout with fitness coach Anthony Carus.

In images shared on the social media platform, Jackson can be seen working out his bulging biceps in a fitted black T-shirt.

Welcome to the gun show! Jackson Warne (pictured) was every inch the “happy and unfazed beefcake” as he proudly showed off his bulging biceps at the gym on Thursday

Sarcoplasma Stimulating Training was on his radar as he performed three sets to force your body into fatigue.

He captioned the imagery: “Happy and unfazed beefcake,” alongside a gorilla emoji.

Jackson’s impressive workout came after hitting the beach with his mother Simone Callahan in Melbourne on Monday.

In a subtle tribute to his father, who died in Thailand earlier this year at the age of 52, the SAS Australia star wore a pair of vintage shorts once owned by the beloved Spin King.

He wore a circa 2001 training short from the (ACB) Australian Cricket Board, which was renamed Cricket Australia two years later.

An avid amateur bodybuilder, Jackson flaunted his muscular body while taking a dip with his 52-year-old mother.

The pair splashed across the ocean before returning to the beach to bask on their towels.

This will be the Warne family’s first Christmas without Shane after he died in March.

On Thursday, he demonstrated how far he could push his body during a workout with fitness coach Anthony Carus shared on his account

In a post shared on Instagram in October, Jackson shared how he avoided a path of self-destruction by hitting the gym after his father’s death.

“This year I could have easily gone downhill,” he wrote.

Jackson has posted a series of touching tributes to his late father and has kept him proud since Shane’s recent passing.