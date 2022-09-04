Jackson Warne shares the last photo he ever took with dad Shane

<!–

Shane Warne’s son Jackson, 23, has posted a Father’s Day tribute to his late father on Instagram by sharing the last-ever photo of the couple together.

In the tender photo, taken at Warne’s mansion in Brighton, the pair are seen smiling side by side, as they both pose in caps.

“This was the last photo we ever took together. 24.2.2022. Doing something we both loved. poker. Miss you mate. Happy Father’s Day,” Jackson wrote alongside the image.

Jackson Warne shared the last photo he ever took with his father Shane on Sunday as he paid tribute to the late cricketer on Father’s Day. pictured

The post was loved by Jackson’s mother and Shane’s ex-wife Simone Callahan, as well as former Australian teammate Michael Clarke, who was one of Warne’s closest friends.

Jackson’s tribute comes after sister Summer, 20, also posted an emotional black and white Father’s Day tribute to her Instagram stories, along with a hilarious video of his bedtime antics.

“Six months today since you got your wings,” Summer wrote. “I miss you more than anything in the world, I love you.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad (followed by a third white heart),” she added.

Summer Warne, 20, also posted an emotional black and white Father’s Day tribute to her dad on her Instagram stories

Shane’s eldest child, Brooke, recently paid tribute to Shane when she visited the Sky Sports commentary box named in his honor at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Warne was often part of the Sky Sports commentary team in England, along with some of his longtime rivals, including former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain.

Brooke, 25, posed in front of a memorial to the legendary Spin King, depicting her father’s greatest career moments.

Brooke Warne recently shared a tribute to her late father Shane when she visited the comment box named in his honor at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground

‘The Shane Warne comment box. This is an honor for our father and family. It was very special to see this tonight,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for honoring our father with this incredible tribute in a place where he spent a lot of his time and made so many memories,” she added.

The greatest wrist spinner in cricket history died suddenly of a heart attack on March 4 at the age of 52 while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A state memorial was held in his honor at the MCG in Melbourne on Wednesday, March 30.