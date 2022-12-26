Jackson Warne says he was moved by the touching tribute to his late father Shane Warne at the Boxing Day test

Jackson Warne is grateful for the cricket community that honored his late father Shane Warne at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Monday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the King of Spin’s only son wished his fans a Merry Christmas, especially for those who are going through a difficult time after the loss of a loved one.

“I thought of coming here because first I wanted to say that I hope you all had a good Christmas, spending time with your close friends and family,” he began.

“I know that for some people it was the first time without partners or loved ones, which would have been difficult.” But I hope you found a way to try and smile and enjoy the sunshine in the company you were with.’

Jackson, 23, went on to share his appreciation for punters who turned out for the Boxing Day test on Dec. 26 and wore a floppy hat and tin, his father’s signature test style.

“I was at the game yesterday,” he added. “It was really cool to see everyone in white and it was great to talk to Gilly [Adam Gilchrist] Also, with my interview with Fox Cricket, in front of the Shane Warne booth and the Shane Warne Boxing Day Test was very special.

“So yeah, I just want to come here and say thank you and I hope everyone has a great week and enjoys the sunshine.”

The floppy hats and zinc, both synonymous with ‘Warnie’, could be seen all over the MCG, even the broadcast crews at Channel 7 and Fox Cricket donned the thoughtful tribute items.

After Cummins won the toss and sent a roar around the MCG when he announced the side would play first, tributes flowed for Warne, who died in March earlier this year aged just 52; surprising the entire cricket world.

A tribute video featuring the Coldplay song ‘Yellow’ was played on the pitch during the first test to be played at Warne’s home since his death. Warne was very close to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Warne’s former teammate Simon Katich paid tribute to one of the greatest characters, on and off the field, the game has ever seen.

He was true to himself. He was what he was and he didn’t try to be anybody else,” the former Australian opener said on Channel 7.

‘He was also the greatest of all time. I also loved how respectful he was to our families and how much time he spent with the kids and the fans of the game.

“He was so generous with his time, with charity, in the field, and also passing his knowledge on to the younger generation. So, it’s special to pay tribute to him,’ Katich said.

It was the most emotional start to a Boxing Day test ever seen as fans, players and family members paid tribute to Shane Warne.

Warne died of a massive heart attack aged 52 while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4, leaving the cricket world in shock.

The 145-Test veteran took 708 wickets and it was a figure that nearly transcended the game.

He left behind three children: Brooke, Summer, and Jackson.