Jackson Warne reveals how he has coped since the tragic death of his father Shane

Jackson Warne has shared a heartfelt message about dealing with the grief of losing his father, late cricketer Shane Warne.

In a post that was shared on Instagram, the 23-year-old says that he avoided a path to self-destruction.

“This year I could have easily gone downhill,” he began the caption, which was shared alongside a selfie on Sunday.

‘I could have drunk a lot of alcohol, gambled too much, quit the gym, eaten good food and not socialised. Be miserable. But I did not”.

He continued: ‘I didn’t because I used this trauma as energy for life. I surrounded myself with good people, went to the gym EVERY DAY, drank water, swam, laughed a lot and was consistent. One day at a time.

‘I can now say because of this I am the happiest and healthiest I have been. Health is wealth.’

Jackson continued: ‘It costs $0 to exercise, laugh, drink water and go outside. If you do this, I promise you will be the happiest and healthiest you can be.

‘To everyone who still messages me and supports me every single day, it doesn’t go unnoticed and I appreciate it. Thank you’.

Shane was found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand at around 5.15pm on Friday 4 March and was later pronounced dead at the age of 52.

An autopsy revealed the sports star died of natural causes, with a suspected heart attack believed to be the cause of death.

He was later farewelled at a state memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Speaking about his father’s death on Instagram, Jackson described him as ‘truly the best dad and best mate anyone could have asked for’.