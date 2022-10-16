WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jackson Warne reveals how he has coped since the tragic death of his father Shane

Australia
By Jacky

Jackson Warne reveals how he’s coped since father Shane’s tragic death: ‘I could have easily gone downhill’

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 09:38, 16 October 2022 | Up to date: 09:50, 16 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jackson Warne has shared a heartfelt message about dealing with the grief of losing his father, late cricketer Shane Warne.

In a post that was shared on Instagram, the 23-year-old says that he avoided a path to self-destruction.

“This year I could have easily gone downhill,” he began the caption, which was shared alongside a selfie on Sunday.

Jackson Warne has shared a heartfelt message about dealing with the grief of losing his father, late cricketer Shane Warne. Pictured together

Jackson Warne has shared a heartfelt message about dealing with the grief of losing his father, late cricketer Shane Warne. Pictured together

‘I could have drunk a lot of alcohol, gambled too much, quit the gym, eaten good food and not socialised. Be miserable. But I did not”.

He continued: ‘I didn’t because I used this trauma as energy for life. I surrounded myself with good people, went to the gym EVERY DAY, drank water, swam, laughed a lot and was consistent. One day at a time.

‘I can now say because of this I am the happiest and healthiest I have been. Health is wealth.’

1665912788 850 Jackson Warne reveals how he has coped since the tragic

1665912788 850 Jackson Warne reveals how he has coped since the tragic

In a post shared on Instagram, the 23-year-old said he was avoiding a path to self-destruction. “This year I could have easily gone downhill,” he began the caption, which was shared alongside a selfie on Sunday

'I could have drunk a lot of alcohol, gambled too much, quit the gym, eaten good food and not socialised. Be miserable. But I didn't,' he wrote

'I could have drunk a lot of alcohol, gambled too much, quit the gym, eaten good food and not socialised. Be miserable. But I didn't,' he wrote

‘I could have drunk a lot of alcohol, gambled too much, quit the gym, eaten good food and not socialised. Be miserable. But I didn’t,’ he wrote

Jackson continued: ‘It costs $0 to exercise, laugh, drink water and go outside. If you do this, I promise you will be the happiest and healthiest you can be.

‘To everyone who still messages me and supports me every single day, it doesn’t go unnoticed and I appreciate it. Thank you’.

Shane was found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand at around 5.15pm on Friday 4 March and was later pronounced dead at the age of 52.

He continued: 'I didn't because I used this trauma as energy for life. I surrounded myself with good people, went to the gym EVERY DAY, drank water, swam, laughed a lot and was consistent. One day at a time'

He continued: 'I didn't because I used this trauma as energy for life. I surrounded myself with good people, went to the gym EVERY DAY, drank water, swam, laughed a lot and was consistent. One day at a time'

He continued: ‘I didn’t because I used this trauma as energy for life. I surrounded myself with good people, went to the gym EVERY DAY, drank water, swam, laughed a lot and was consistent. One day at a time’

An autopsy revealed the sports star died of natural causes, with a suspected heart attack believed to be the cause of death.

He was later farewelled at a state memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Speaking about his father’s death on Instagram, Jackson described him as ‘truly the best dad and best mate anyone could have asked for’.

Shane was found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand at around 5.15pm on Friday 4 March and was later pronounced dead at the age of 52

Shane was found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand at around 5.15pm on Friday 4 March and was later pronounced dead at the age of 52

Shane was found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand at around 5.15pm on Friday 4 March and was later pronounced dead at the age of 52

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Powered By
Best Wordpress Adblock Detecting Plugin | CHP Adblock