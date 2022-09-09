Jackson resident tells how he unknowingly gulped contaminated water

During a city crisis in which residents have been repeatedly warned not to drink the water, Shane Miller grabbed a garden hose and swallowed — and still hasn’t seen a doctor, even after feeling like he was experiencing an “alien virus.”

“I drank it straight from the tap,” the 50-year-old who lives in Jackson, Mississippi, told DailyMail.com. “I didn’t know there was a boiling water alarm. My phone has been out of service.’

That was a week ago and he only learned about the crisis later that day, after walking into a supermarket to get a fountain drink. He noticed the machine had been taped, with an advisory on the public health emergency.

“I saw signs blocking the Coca Cola,” he said. ‘It was like a new language for me. I was like, this sounds serious.’

Pumps at the main water treatment plant in the state capital went out of service earlier this week, leaving 150,000 residents without safe running water and the governor declared a state of emergency.

But Miller didn’t notice.

Unemployed and living on the southern edge of the capital in a caravan, he doesn’t watch the news and his cell phone is cracked. He does use drugs and has written about his life in four self-published books, including Hell is Getting Hotter and A View from the Edge.

His girlfriend, Christy Campbell, helped restore him to health

An Amazon excerpt describes Miller as an ex-con, member of a US government waiting list, and a former homeless drifter whose writings share the “lessons learned” of his hard existence.

One such lesson came last Thursday, when he drank raw water from a hose hooked to the trailer where he is staying.

“The water has never tasted good here, but you have to drink it to survive,” he said. “It tasted a little metallic, but that’s the metal from the snake.”

“Later I started to feel strange, like I was getting sick with COVID,” Miller said. ‘I was in pain and had a tickle in the back of my throat. It felt like some kind of alien virus.’

“But I’m fine now,” he told the DailyMail.com Saturday with a nervous smile, wearing a black cap and Guns N’ Roses t-shirt, a brass Mississippi medallion around his neck, and dirty jeans. ‘I’m clean.’

But even after learning that the water was dangerous, Miller was still unafraid. He was more concerned about the soda fountain being out of service.

“I was like, ‘Damn, this is twisted, it’s affecting my soda,'” he said. “This water problem is causing me to not get my soda taste right. This is serious.’

He credited his girlfriend for having talked him into some sense.

“My belief is that I was strong enough that it wouldn’t bother me,” he said. “But my girl is very attached to this scientific stuff. She started telling me how bad it was. I told her I don’t care as long as your faith is right.’

Standing outside the trailer, he walked over to him and grabbed the snake to show the reporter. He opened the spout, but this time he didn’t take a sip.

His girlfriend, Christy Campbell, soon returned with a bottle of Dr. Pepper for him.

Campbell, 47, told DailyMail.com that she almost expects her boyfriend to drink the water again, even after trying to convince him that Jackson’s water crisis is now much worse than previous “boiling water” advice that residents have had from time to time. have to deal with time.

“I told him it’s different this time, this is a public health crisis,” she said. ‘This is just raw water from our reservoir. I wouldn’t even stick my toe in that reservoir. It can fall off.’

“There are many things I accept about him,” she said, explaining her enduring love for Miller. “He’s brilliant, but also different. Yes, I am always concerned about his health, in general. But he’s been through everything in life and has lived to tell about it.’