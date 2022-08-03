Jackie Walorski, Indiana Congresswoman, Is Dead at 58

WASHINGTON — Representative Jackie Walorski, Republican from Indiana, was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her district, according to her office. She was 58.

Ms. Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart, was notified of her death by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, her office said in a statement. “She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” the statement read. “Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Ms. Walorski was traveling with two aides who were also killed in the crash, when a passenger car and an SUV collided head-on: Zachery Potts, 27, her district director, and Emma Thomson, 28, her communications director, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff.