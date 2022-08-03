Jackie Walorski, Indiana Congresswoman, Is Dead at 58
WASHINGTON — Representative Jackie Walorski, Republican from Indiana, was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her district, according to her office. She was 58.
Ms. Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart, was notified of her death by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, her office said in a statement. “She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” the statement read. “Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Ms. Walorski was traveling with two aides who were also killed in the crash, when a passenger car and an SUV collided head-on: Zachery Potts, 27, her district director, and Emma Thomson, 28, her communications director, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff.
The House is in summer recess, a time when lawmakers often return to their districts to meet with voters.
“Jackie was a key member of our conference and was a member of my deputy whip team for several years,” Louisiana Republican Representative Steve Scalise said in a statement. “Jackie and her staff died serving her constituents. They will be missed, and our nation will miss their service.”
Ms. Walorski was first elected to Congress in 2012 and served on the House Ways and Means Committee and as the highest-ranking Republican on the House Ethics Committee.
Before being elected to Congress, she served three terms in the Indiana State House, spent four years as a missionary in Romania, and worked as a television reporter in South Bend, Ind.