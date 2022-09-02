Jackie O says she wanted to ‘push over that kid’ Hasbulla Magomedov

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has revealed that she was so angry with Hasbulla Magomedov when he was a guest on her radio show that she wanted to ‘push him over’.

The three-foot-three TikTok star, 19, was interviewed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday before taking part in a boxing match with producer Lachy Mansell.

While the brawl was all supposed to be fun, Hasbulla seemed to throw real bare knuckles at Lachy and wrap an arm around his neck.

Meanwhile, Lachy, a former Beauty and the Geek contestant, pulled his punch and took a dive shortly after the bell to make sure his opponent wasn’t injured.

Jackie, who was banned from the studio during the fight because of Hasbulla’s policy of not having pictures with women, became angry when she watched a live stream of the fight from the roof of the studio.

She felt that Hasbulla, who has dwarfism and is known for his childish appearance, was taking liberties with Lachy, who did the right thing by refusing to fight.

The six-foot viral star (left with Kyle Sandilands) was interviewed on The Kyle & Jackie O Show Wednesday before taking part in a boxing match with producer Lachy Mansell

The 47-year-old admitted on Friday’s broadcast that part of her wanted to invade the studio and punch the little man.

“May I just say… of course I wasn’t allowed in the area and neither was Brooklyn” [Ross, the gay newsreader] but when I was watching it live on the roof, I literally thought, “I want to get in the ring and knock that kid over.” That’s how I felt,” she said.

‘I seriously did. When he was pounding Lachy. I mean, I felt sorry for Lachy.’

Her co-host Kyle Sandilands disagreed, saying he “didn’t feel a single thing” for Lachy during the fight.

Jackie said the producer could have “easily” hurt Hasbulla if he had wanted to, but he chose not to, and his opponent took advantage.

Kyle added that Lachy could have had an early advantage by punching the petite Russian social media star in the face with a brutal knee at the start of the fight.

‘Sleep well! Take that! That’s for Ukraine, you dog!’ he said.

“Couldn’t he just push it over?” Jackie asked, laughing.

Wednesday’s aerial battle began when the team weighed and measured the heights of both ‘fighters’, with Hasbulla standing at 99cm (3’3″) and Lachy at 165cm (5’4″).

At the weigh-in, Lachy gave the scales a weight of 56 kg, while Hasbulla weighed only 16 kg.

Hasbulla, who speaks no English, spoke to Lachy in his native language before the fight and asked why they hadn’t brought someone “bigger.”

The studio burst into laughter when Kyle said Hasbulla was already speaking like a “true champion.”

“Are you feeling a little nervous?” Kyle asked the KIIS FM employee.

Hasbulla, who was joined by an entourage of hefty Russians, stepped out of the studio and entered the “main arena” bare-knuckle, while Lachy was outfitted in boxing gloves.

“I’m feeling really nervous right now!” replied Lachy.

Kyle added, “Because if you take out Hasbulla by a stroke of luck, there’s about 40 other Russians here.”

Within seconds of the bell, Hasbulla had already kicked Lachy to the ground and pinned him down, throwing several elbows and punches in his face.

‘Oh my God!’ shouted Kyle. ‘Knock him in the neck! Get him!’

KIIS FM producer Pedro Vitola could also be heard screaming and cheering for Hasbulla.

‘Lachy is unconscious! I think Lachy’s gone. He’s downstairs,” Kyle said.

He then declared Hasbulla the winner and told the teen to get Lachy out of the chokehold before kicking him in the head as he went out.

“He did a little break dance pose there that should be part of his routine,” Kyle added. ‘Hasbulla killed Lachy! Well done mate. Well done.’

The 47-year-old admitted on Friday’s broadcast that part of her wanted to storm into the studio and “push that child over.” (Pictured: A social media post promoting Lachy and Hasbulla’s fight)

Elsewhere in the interview, Hasbulla spoke of his time in Australia and said he would like to ride a kangaroo.

He also described his meeting with Shaquille O’Neal in Sydney, calling the NBA superstar a “humble” person.

Despite their height difference, Hasbulla said he was not afraid of the 2.16m (7’1″) sportster and was only afraid of the dark.

Kyle also asked Hasbulla if he would ever consider getting married, to which he replied that he was “too young” and wasn’t thinking about it at this stage.

Hasbulla then revealed that he had recently signed a contract with UFC in Abu Dhabi, although he is not yet sure whether he will participate in any fights.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”

Hasbulla, who is in Australia for a speaking tour, confirmed through his tour group that he “cannot pose with female guests” due to his “personal and cultural beliefs”.

To our female guests, if you want to be there [the tour’s official] meet and greet with Hasbulla, you are welcome to do so, but acknowledge the limitations of photography,” the Hour Group statement read.

“We understand the disappointment this causes. However, we respectfully recognize Hasbulla’s cultural and personal beliefs and must comply with his requests accordingly.”

The exact nature of Hasbulla’s religious views has not been disclosed, but some followers of Islam believe that unmarried men and women should not be allowed to pose in photos together under certain circumstances.

The Dagestan-born viral sensation spoke in Sydney on August 29 and 30 and in Melbourne on August 31 and September 1.