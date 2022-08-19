Jackie ‘O’ reveals how she once lied her way into the LA mansion of superstar singer Lionel Ritchie

<!–

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has revealed that she once snuck into music legend Lionel Ritchie’s Los Angeles home without permission.

Jackie, 47, made the stunning confession at Friday’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show from KIIS FM.

She said the incident happened when Jackie had traveled to Los Angeles with Kyle Sandilands, co-host of her breakfast show.

Jackie said she made her way into the Hello hitmaker’s huge estate by lying about a scheduled interview with the star’s adopted daughter, Nicole.

She described Lionel as ‘beautiful’ and went on to say, ‘He finally said, ‘We have nothing planned, whoever you’ve talked to, you need to book it again’.

Revealing that she only made it to the courtyard, Jackie described the All Night Long singer’s 28-room spread as “super chic.”

During their trip to LA, the radio stars had been given a “star map” that tourists used to locate the homes of famous celebrities.

“We were driving around and saw no one,” Jackie recalled.

Finally, the couple arrived at Lionel Ritchie’s mansion, which had been misidentified on their map as the home of his adopted daughter, Nicole.

Kyle said that Jackie knocked on the door of the huge estate during a heavy rainstorm.

A view of Lionel Ritchie’s amazing 28-room Los Angeles mansion built in 1928

“She’s been gone there for centuries,” he continued, remembering that at the time he thought she might have been “hostage.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Kyle revealed that the pair used a similar ruse from a fake interview to gain entry to Jane Seymour’s home.

Famous as the star of the drama series Dr. 90s Medicine Woman Quinn, Jackie said that Seymour was not convinced by her interview story.

“She wouldn’t let me go!” Jackie recalled. ‘She held me captive and wouldn’t let me go’ [because] she thought I was a liar.’

“I’ve been waiting all day to be arrested,” Kyle teased.

Jackie then complained, “You were in the car, you big dick!”

Kyle revealed that Jackie ended up “running” Seymour’s house, jumping in the car and saying, “Drive, drive, drive, drive!”