Jackie O Henderson’s shock career move as she is spotted looking at shop front in Bronte with her business partner Gemma O’Neill

Radio star Jackie O Henderson revealed her new business move after she was spotted visiting an empty shop in Brontë on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old was seen inspecting the front of a shop alongside her partner and friend Gemma O’Neill.

The KIIS FM radio star has told Daily Mail Australia he is looking to expand his Besties business by opening an office.

Jackie and Gemma founded their company last year, which organizes exclusive events and private holidays, and plan to open a retail space for the brand.

Jackie appeared deep in an argument as she surveyed the space in trendy dark jeans and a bright blue T-shirt.

She finished her look with a pair of black sandals and dark sunglasses.

Jackie O Henderson has revealed her new business move after she was spotted visiting an empty shop with her business partner Gemma O’Neill on Wednesday.

Gemma also put on a stylish display for the outing in a beige dress and a pair of black sandals.

Jackie started her Besties business with Gemma last year and said it “celebrates the most important relationship in your life – your best friend.”

It’s an events business that sells experiences for “best friends” to create memories together.

Gemma recently denied the couple lost money at their Besties event hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow in October last year.

The speaking engagement saw the A-list Hollywood actress and Goop founder fly to Sydney for a one-night appearance.

Despite having a Hollywood appeal, the event, which was held at the ICC theatre, was only half full – but Gemma insisted it was deliberate.

“Look, we’re not professional events people and we’re very new to this game, but we’re very proud of the fact that we wanted to do it and we’re getting a chance,” he told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

‘The ICC is the only place that offers capacity for more than 2,000 people. You can reserve it for full or half-full capacity. We booked at half capacity and sold just under half of the 4,000 seats.’

Gwyneth’s fees were estimated between $150,000 and $500,000, and tickets for the event started at $100 and went up to $2,500 for VIP access.

The KIIS FM radio star told Daily Mail Australia he is looking to expand his Besties business by opening an office.

He also denied that a four-day trip to Kokomo Island in December organized by Besties had a poor response, or that a second trip to Fiji scheduled for September this year was canceled due to lack of interest.

A three-day getaway to the Southern Highlands scheduled for March has sold out, he said.

The couple also launched a Besties brand clothing line in October.

It comes after Jackie recently revealed she is “lucky to be alive” after taking dozens of pills a day during her battle with addiction.

The radio presenter confessed that she took between 10 and 12 Stilnox/Ambien sleeping pills and 24 Panadeine Forte painkillers a day before seeking help.

“I mean, that’s a lot of sleeping pills just to start.” Many people think: how did she function? she told him Mental podcast like any other last week.

“My body just built up a tolerance to them, so I might as well have been taking one or two because of the way they were affecting me,” Jackie continued.

“The 10th just wasn’t like that, I think honestly it was just balancing my body somehow.” That is a lot for the body.

Jackie appeared deep in an argument as she surveyed the space in trendy dark jeans and a bright blue T-shirt.

“When you look at the medication I was on, I don’t know how I survived.”

Jackie first opened up about her years-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction in her memoir, The Whole Truth, last month.

He told how he spent 28 days at the famous rehab clinic, The Betty Ford Center, in November 2022 after battling addiction during the Covid lockdown.

After overcoming her struggles with addiction, Jackie shared how she will mark two years of sobriety on Thursday, November 14, in a historic achievement.