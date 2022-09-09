Jackie ‘O’ Henderson sobs as she give champagne toast to The Queen

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson sobbed during a champagne toast Friday morning, as she paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, while Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

The radio host raised a glass to the late monarch and struggled through tears as she delivered a moving tribute live The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Even to your last days, you put duty above your own health,” the 47-year-old began.

“Our hearts are broken, but as we mourn, we will remember the rich legacy of love, hope and acceptance you left for all of us,” she continued, her voice breaking as tears fell.

“We will miss you and we will remember you for years to come. So as we raise a glass and toast to Her Majesty, this time we say God takes care of our queen.”

Henderson was overwhelmed several times while co-hosting next to Kyle Sandilands.

As the couple reflected on the Queen’s life and 70-year reign, Henderson noted that Her Majesty had “not been herself” since her husband Prince Philip died in April 2021.

“When you saw her sitting there alone at his funeral and you just knew…” she said through tears, referring to the famous scenes of The Queen sitting alone with a mask on at Philip’s monument, in keeping with the UK Covid time restrictions.

“I knew she would die soon after. That was the saddest thing to see when she was alone at his funeral,” Henderson added.

Sandilands agreed, but said her death came as a “shock.”

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death marks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the death of the 96-year-old.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Flags will fly at half-mast over Australia on Friday as the country waits to hear how the official mourning process will unfold.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the Queen, who will be succeeded by her son King Charles III in a move expected to renew the Republican debate in Australia.

“A historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,” Albanian said in a statement.

“The government and people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are mourning a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person who has been their greatest inner strength for so long.”

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor has been Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.