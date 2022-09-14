Jackie ‘O’ Henderson says she is ‘done with dieting’ because she can never maintain her weight los

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has finally renounced dieting just three weeks after admitting she gained the 10kg she lost with WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers).

The shock jock, who previously described herself as a serial yo-yo dieter, said she’s no longer looking for a “quick fix.”

“I’m done dieting. If you’re on a diet it probably always comes back because you can’t keep it up,” the mother of one, 47, told the Daily Telegram.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has finally renounced dieting just three weeks after admitting she gained the 10kg she lost with WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers). (Pictured on The Masked Singer in 2020)

Jackie insisted that she tried all the diets, including Atkins, Keto, the “Lemon Detox” and the “Beyonce Lemon Cayenne Pepper Diet,” but none of them had a lasting effect.

The radio star also admitted that she panics every summer because she is embarrassed to show her body in warm weather clothes.

But this year, she says, will be different.

Jackie insisted that she tried every diet, including Atkins, keto, the “lemon detox” and the “Beyonce lemon-cayenne pepper diet,” but none of them had a lasting effect. (Pictured in January after losing 10kg by following the unemployment benefit program)

“I’m dreading going out in a sundress because I don’t feel good about myself and I didn’t want to do that again, so I thought I’d start mid-year and have your goal by December,” Jackie explained.

Instead of going on a crash diet, Jackie now focuses on wellness rather than the idea of ​​shedding pounds.

It’s unclear if Jackie will continue with WW given her new take on dieting.

The radio star (pictured left with Kyle Sandilands, co-host of KIIS) also admitted that she panics every summer because she’s embarrassed to show her body in warm-weather clothes

It comes less than a month after Jackie admitted to regaining the pounds she lost on the program last year.

Speaking to Sunrise’s Natalie Barr, Jackie said she rejoined the weight-loss program in hopes of losing weight again.

“I did Nat the first year and I thought my first goal was to lose 10kg, which I did – because I had gained about 20kg,” she explained.

It’s unclear if Jackie will continue with Weight Watchers given her new take on dieting (Pictured in January after losing 10kg through WW program)

Jackie became a WW celebrity ambassador last year who suffered from weight fluctuations due to yo-yo dieting for years. Pictured left looks slim in 2005, right looks rounder in 2020

“But once I got to 10 pounds, I thought, ‘Woo! Let’s eat pizza! Let’s start eating! I’ve been so good, I have to reward myself!’ she confessed.

“And of course you don’t stop rewarding yourself, and I kind of fell off the wagon,” she added.

Jackie became a WW celebrity ambassador last year who suffered from weight fluctuations due to yo-yo dieting for years.

“I joined WW so I can feel healthier, be more active, feel good about myself and fit back into my old clothes,” Jackie said on the broadcast.

‘I also think it’s important that I set a good example for my daughter [Kitty] about a healthy lifestyle and way of eating.’