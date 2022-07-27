Jackie ‘O’ Henderson reveals the ‘terrifying’ reason celebrities don’t use Ubers

She may be a self-confessed fan of UberEats, but Jackie ‘O’ Henderson isn’t going to jump into an Uber car anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old radio host stated that most celebrities do not use the rideshare service due to a lack of privacy.

During an interview with OneRepublic star Ryan Tedder, she said, “We have so much faith in Uber drivers. We tell each other everything in the backseat and you don’t think this person is going to tell anyone about all this, do you?’

“They record everything,” her co-host Kyle Sandilands, 51, a father-to-be of a boy, added indignantly.

Ryan also expressed concern about the personal information that must be provided through the service, such as a person’s home and work address.

“If you’re using an app, unless you’re using a fake name, not only do they hear everything you say to someone in that car, they also know your first and last name,” he said.

The OneRepublic singer insisted he had no ill will towards Uber drivers and said he was still using the service all the time.

This comes a few years after brother TV presenters Peter and Karl Stefanovic were shot in the back of an Uber having an outrageous conversation about their co-workers.

In March 2018, an Uber driver transporting Peter, 40, revealed details of a conversation the TV journalist had while on speakerphone with Karl, 47.

After selling his story to New Idea magazine, the driver revealed that Karl had criticized his former Today co-host Georgie Gardner, 52, during the private conversation.

“He said she didn’t have enough opinions and he wanted her to perform,” the driver told the magazine at the time.

“He actually sounded angry and said he was going to push hard and she should if she wanted to stay on the show.”

According to the anonymous driver, Karl also accused Channel Nine bosses of not interacting with the public.