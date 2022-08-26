Jackie O Henderson reveals she’s gained back the kilos she lost after signing up to Weight Watchers

Jackie O Henderson has opened up about her weight loss journey.

On Friday, the radio star admitted that she had regained the pounds she lost last year at Weight Watchers.

The mom-of-one told Sunrise’s Natalie Barr that she’s rejoined the weight-loss program in hopes of losing weight again.

Jackie O Henderson has revealed that she has regained the pounds she lost after signing up with Weight Watchers and has vowed to lose them again by rejoining the program. Pictured left after losing weight

“I did Nat the first year and I thought my first goal was to lose 10kg, which I did – because I had gained about 20kg,” she explained.

“But once I got to 10 pounds, I was like woo! Let’s eat pizza! Let’s start with food. I’ve been so good, I have to reward myself and of course you don’t stop rewarding yourself, and I kind of fell off the wagon.

“I think when you lose weight you go, ‘oh my gosh I never do that’ I won’t go back to that because starting is the hardest, starting is the most depressing because you think why did I put myself that weight again let it arrive.

“But it’s just normal, a lot of people do that, that’s why I think it’s very important to know that when you fall off the car, don’t beat yourself up too much, just get back on and start over, it’s fine .”

The mom-of-one told Sunrise’s Natalie Barr she’s rejoined the weight-loss program in hopes of losing weight again

“I did Nat the first year and I was like originally my first goal was to lose 10kg, which I did – because I had gained about 20kg,” she explained.

Natalie praised Jackie for the ‘great message’ and said ‘so many men and women’ could tell.

“I think I’ll fall when I get home from work and if I don’t have the groceries in the fridge I’ll just go, I’ll have frozen pizzas,” Jackie added.

“So one thing I think is really good is just getting ready for the week, making sure you have everything you need. If you stick to the program, you will lose at least a kilo a week, I think it’s a given.”

Jackie added: ‘I think I’ll fall when I get home from work and if I don’t have the groceries in the fridge I just go, I have frozen pizza.

Jackie embarked on her weight loss journey last June after signing with WW.

When she reached her weight loss goal in August, Jackie said she felt “great”

“I have so much more energy and I no longer walk past the mirror and think, ‘My God, how did I get to this point?'” she told Women’s Day at the time.

“I can wear whatever I want, and I’m finally back to my old self.”

Jackie had signed up to WW after noticing that her weight was spiraling out of control due to her busy schedule, irregular sleep patterns and poor food choices.

She followed a strict, yet nutritionally balanced meal plan.

Jackie described her day on a plate and told Women’s Day that she prefers savory foods for breakfast, such as chicken or vegetable soup.

For lunch she ate a turkey burger or Cruskits with ham, cottage cheese and tomato, while dinner usually consisted of fish and vegetables or poached chicken.

In May, she admitted she felt “embarrassed” about the weight she’d gained during lockdown and was desperate to shed the pounds before starring in The Masked Singer.

Shaq continued to serenade Jackie with words of adoration, jokingly telling Kyle that he wanted to steal his job.

“Kyle, if I move to Sydney it’s going to be the Shaq and Jackie O Show,” he teased, adding: “When I come to the studio I’m going to hug Jackie O, and I’m just going to push you and I’m going just push you out of your seat.’

Kyle played along and asked him, “Am I intimidating you there, Shaq?”