Jackie ‘O’ Henderson recalls flirty encounter with Bill Clinton at a hospital fundraiser

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson recalls her flirty encounter with former US President Bill Clinton two decades ago.

The interaction took place at a Sydney charity event at The Children’s Hospital in Westmead on September 8, 2001, just months after he left office and three years after his sex scandal involving Monica Lewinsky.

Discussing the chance meeting on Tuesday’s Kyle And Jackie O Show, the radio host, 47, said Clinton, 75, clearly took a moment to observe her physique, but was otherwise completely polite and appropriate.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, 47, recalls her flirty encounter with former US President Bill Clinton, 75, two decades ago. Pictured: Clinton (left) shaking hands with Henderson (right) at The Children’s Hospital in Westmead on September 8, 2001

‘Was there any rumbling? “Was he like, ‘Well, hello, hello!'” co-host Kyle Sandilands asked jokingly.

Giggling, Henderson replied, “No!” before adding, “He’s definitely looking at you from head to toe. I’m not going to lie.’

Clinton was in Australia on a speaking tour at the time and was due to give a live address to employees and patients at the hospital.

‘Was there any rumbling? “Was he like, ‘Well, hello, hello!'” co-host Kyle Sandilands asked jokingly. Giggling, Henderson replied, “No!” before adding, “He’s definitely looking at you from head to toe. I’m not going to lie.’ Pictured on the left is Clinton at the 2001 fundraiser, and on the right is Jackie in 2022

Clinton was in Australia at the time on a speaking tour and would give a live address to hospital employees and patients

Despite Henderson being a truly unknown star compared to Clinton, the radio star found herself standing shoulder to shoulder with the politician because they both shared the same publicist, PR maestro Max Markson.

Their meeting was actually captured on camera, as one photo shows Clinton shaking hands with Henderson outside the hospital alongside Olympic athletes Susie Maroney and Michael Diamond.

Max Markson, who hosted the president on his three-day visit to Down Under, previously told Daily Mail Australia: “[Clinton] was still in Australia on 9/11.’

Despite Henderson being a truly unknown star compared to Clinton, the radio star found herself rubbing the politician’s shoulders because they both shared the same publicist, PR maestro Max Markson.

Max Markson, who hosted the president on his three-day visit to Down Under, previously told Daily Mail Australia: “[Clinton] was still in Australia on 9/11′

“Aircraft were not allowed to fly, so President George W. Bush signed a special order to send a military plane from Guam to Cairns in Queensland to pick it up and return it to the US.”

Clinton was notoriously at the center of a sex scandal with then-White House Lewinsky in 1998 after their two-year sexual relationship came to light.

The scandal led to Bill being impeached, but he survived the Senate trial and remained in office through his second term.

In a Hulu documentary series that aired in 2020, Clinton apologized to Ms. Lewinsky and said he was “terrible” that her life was defined by their affair.

The last time the former president spoke about the scandal before was in 2018 and it backfired spectacularly as he said he owed Lewinsky no private apologies.