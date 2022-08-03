Jackie ‘O’ Henderson is left mortified after soiling herself live on air

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson was left mortified on Wednesday after accidentally moistening herself live The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Senior producer Pedro Vitola told a crude story about watching his wife Patty pluck her boogers and feed them to their dog.

The 47-year-old was disgusted by Pedro’s graphic description of the incident and begged him to use euphemisms like “flower” instead of “booger.”

But Pedro didn’t hold back on the colorful details and continued, “I caught her feeding my dog ​​her own boogers.”

Jackie was so revolted by the story that she accidentally lost control of her bladder.

“Oh my god, we got out!” screamed the embarrassed presenter.

“I was gagging so much I got myself wet,” she added.

Fortunately, her colleagues took her accident in good humor, with one saying they had plenty of “adult diapers” in the studio.

However, Jackie refused to wear diapers and instead wore spare pants that someone had left in the studio.

Earlier this year, The Kyle and Jackie O Show was crowned Sydney’s leading FM breakfast program with a viewership share of 11.3 percent, up 0.7 from the latest survey.

In addition to co-hosting her popular Sydney breakfast radio show, Jackie was a judge on The Masked Singer Australia until recently.

Her TV resume also includes presenting Big Brother Australia with Kyle in 2008.