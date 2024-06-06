Jackie ‘O’ Henderson fuels relationship rumors with Pip Edwards after leaving a very cryptic comment on her best friend’s social media post.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday night after making an innocent comment about her friendship with Pip Edwards.

The radio host, 49, was forced to explain herself on Friday morning’s Kyle & Jackie O Show after leaving a suggestive comment about the PE Nation co-founder, 44, on Instagram.

“There were some rumors last night after the Pip Edwards situation, that you and her are now lesbians,” said executive producer Pedro Vitola.

“You were up in the middle of the night commenting on things that said, ‘I love you, Pip. I will always water your rose.”

‘What the hell does that mean?!’ co-host Kyle Sandilands chimed in.

The blonde mother of one attempted to explain the non-sexual metaphor: “Don’t water the weeds, water the roses.” Know?

‘It means not paying attention to something that doesn’t serve you. Instead, water the roses, not the weeds.

On Thursday, Jackie invited Pip on the radio show to talk about their new friendship.

“I’m living the life and Pip knows how to live the life, let me tell you,” Jackie said in the clip posted to the show’s Instagram page. “Pip has come into my life at a really good time.”

In the comments, Pip gushed: ‘I love you so much @jackieo_official yes to living life!!!’

Jackie left a comment about watering Pip’s rose, sparking rumors that the pair were an item.

But it was Jackie’s response that set tongues wagging, sparking rumors that the bachelors were a couple.

“I love you P. I will always water your rose,” she said, adding a rose and a winking emoji.

Elsewhere on the show with Pip, the sportswear expert told Kyle, 52, the secret to their strong connection.

‘There is something to be said about finding a friendship later in life. “You know what you seek and what you stand for,” Pip began.

A horrified Jackie said Pip had made it sound like “we’re coming out” and Kyle joked that they were “like a lesbian couple”.

Pip added that they had a great platonic friendship and one of the things he admired most about Jackie was how kind she was to everyone they crossed paths with.

Kyle asked if Jackie had the same sweet personality off the air as she did when she hosted alongside him.

‘When I see her flooded with fans, she is very charming and gives everyone her time. She really gives it back to us and it’s really lovely to see,” Pip confirmed.

Jackie and Pip have been getting closer since September last year, when the radio host announced that the socialite would be joining her on a trip to Fiji.

The tropical holiday was organized by Besties, the business company Jackie runs with her best friend Gemma O’Neill.

A few months later, Jackie and her new friend Pip were seen enjoying a business lunch together with Gemma.