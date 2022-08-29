Jackie O Henderson admits to ignoring her good pal Beau Ryan at Westfield Shopping centre

<!–

Jackie O Henderson has aired his sincere apologies to Beau Ryan for hitting him at Westfield Bondi Junction on Sunday.

The KIIS FM host, 47, and Beau have been close friends for years, but after a tiring day of shopping with her daughter Kitty, 10, Jackie ignored him on the escalators.

Beau was also in Westfield to watch a movie with his son Jesse, but mom-of-one Jackie didn’t want to be seen without makeup and with petroleum jelly all over her face.

“I have to apologize to you,” said Jackie O, as the pair chatted about Beau presenting the new season of The Amazing Race Australia on her radio show on Monday.

“I was about to go up the escalators when I saw this cute boy running up the escalators on the other side; it was your son Jesse.

“I said to Kitty, ‘Oh, take a good look at this cute little boy’ and I realized it was Jessie on the escalator, so I knew Beau had to be here. And I looked out of the corner of my eye, I saw you, but I turned around because I didn’t bother to stop to talk.’

Beau replied, “That’s so s**t.”

Jackie went on to explain why she gave her good friend the cold shoulder.

“We were at the end of our errands, we had been shopping for ages, and finally we left,” she said.

“I just thought you’d come up the escalators, I went down, and if we said hello, that would mean one of us would have to go back down or up; that’s uncomfortable.

Beau jokingly replied, “What an ab**ch!”

Jackie continued: ‘I also didn’t want to be seen because I didn’t have makeup and Vaseline all over my face.

“My skin is so irritated with the flu that I put all this Vaseline on, the Vaseline is so good it’s healed.

“I’m sorry I felt so bad.”

Beau hilariously insisted that he would “always make an effort” to talk to Jackie, even if that meant boning her in a car.

“If I saw her in a car, I’d probably T-Bone her,” Beau told co-host Kyle Sandilands.

“I do everything I can to make small talk.”