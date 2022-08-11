Jackie O bursts into tears as she announces the birth of Kyle Sandilands’ first child Otto

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson burst into tears live on her radio show Thursday morning as she joyfully announced the birth of co-host Kyle Sandilands’ first child Otto.

Jackie, 47, who is the newborn’s godmother, burst into tears as she shared the happy news live on the air with listeners.

Jackie, who has co-hosted Kyle Sandilands for years, said she’s happy that Kyle is finally a father and described it as a “life-changing moment” for him.

Jackie O burst into tears on her KIIS FM radio show on Thursday as she announced the birth of Kyle Sandilands’ first child Otto and officially became godmother: ‘To see him become a father today is life-changing, I couldn’t be happier’

“I have an announcement, Otto is born,” Jackie began to tears from the KIIS team.

‘We are so excited and Tegan [Kyle’s fiancée] is really healthy, the baby is healthy, I will read the text I got this from [his manager] Bruno this morning.

Jackie added that she was “speechless” at the news and “happy” for Kyle.

“Actually, I’m speechless, I’m so happy for him, it’s been a long time since we worked together, to see him become a father today is life-changing,” she said.

The mother of one added: ‘I couldn’t be happier for him, he will become a new person, it will change him, I am so happy for both of them!’

The news was also shared on KIIS FM’s Instagram account with a photo that read: ‘Otto Sandilands is here!’

Kyle’s manager Bruno Bouchet told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Little Otto was born this morning. Mom and Bub are both doing well.’

Just an hour earlier, Kyle abruptly stopped his radio show when his fiancée Tegan Kynaston started giving birth.

Just seconds after the show, dad-to-be Kyle, 51, told his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson to leave and rush Tegan, 36, to the hospital.

“Guys, I’m not broadcasting from home for nothing, and that reason seems to be emerging now,” he said, before turning to his pregnant partner and asking her, “Is it all happening?”

Kyle turned back to the mic and continued, “Guys, I think maybe he should leave the show and go to the hospital.”

Kyle and Tegan got engaged over the Christmas break in Port Douglas, Queensland

‘It’s time? Oh, it’s time!’ exclaimed an excited Jackie, leading to thunderous applause from across the radio studio.

Kyle lost his usual calm demeanor and seemed quite nervous as he said to his colleagues, “Guys, I’m so sorry. I feel very unprepared, I don’t know…’

Jackie assured him that everything was fine before inviting producer Pedro Vitola to host the show in Kyle’s absence.

Kyle and Tegan announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

Before dating Tegan, Kyle was with ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony for eight years until they broke up in 2019.