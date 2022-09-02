Jackie O breaks down as she reads Kyle Sandilands’ Father’s Day letter

<!–

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson burst into tears Friday morning as she read a Father’s Day letter her co-host Kyle Sandilands had received from his fiancée Tegan Kynaston.

The radio personality, 47, read the letter The Kyle and Jackie O Show and 37-year-old Tegan stifled nice words about Kyle’s “loving” and “caring” nature.

“Kyle, I want you to know how blessed I feel to be the father of our son Otto,” Jackie read.

“You are known to most people as a controversial shock jock, but to me you are a caring, caring and loving partner.

“And now I can add Dad (Dad) to that list.”

Tegan went on to say how proud she was of Kyle for going into fatherhood so easily.

It was at this point that Jackie struggled to hold back her tears and said, “Stop it. Stop. I can’t, I’m about to cry.’

She wept as Tegan’s letter praised Kyle for making her and their newborn son Otto smile amid the “mess and chaos” of raising him.

Although Kyle, 51, didn’t shed a tear as he listened to the letter, it was clear that the longtime radio host was moved by his fiancée’s words.

He expressed concern that he was an “annoying” father and felt that he was not doing enough, despite Tegan’s letter to the contrary.

Kyle and Tegan welcomed baby Otto to the Prince of Wales Private Hospital in Sydney on August 11.

Sydney’s radio king told The Sunday Telegraph a few days later that Otto had already won his heart and couldn’t stop “staring” at him.

Kyle said that while babies were “a little too much for him” before, his natural parenting instincts started with Otto.

“When I’ve held other friends’ babies, I hated it when they had that floppy neck and it’s all a bit much for me — but it was different for him,” he said.

“That natural may have smashed in.”