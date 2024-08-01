Jackie O addresses ‘late lesbian’ rumours circulating around her and Pip Edwards after sparking talk with rainbow post

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has addressed rumours she is in a relationship with PE Nation founder Pip Edwards following a provocative social media post.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old radio queen posted an Instagram image of her “friend” Pip pointing at a rainbow and captioned the image: “It always happens to you,” along with a rainbow emoji and two love hearts.

On the Kyle and Jackie O show on Friday morning, the mother of one acknowledged the post had caused a stir.

“I didn’t come out as a lesbian on Instagram,” she insisted.

‘Pip came over (yesterday)… and we were chatting in the living room, having our usual (deep, meaningful conversations)… and a rainbow appeared outside.’

Jackie revealed that she was quickly inundated with messages asking if she was embarking on a new romance.

“I didn’t think for a second that I would be outed as a lesbian until I started getting DMs.”

“This is a lesbian thing in the last days of life,” read a message from a friend of the host.

“Once I looked at it again and started getting more ‘lesbian’ messages from my friends, I looked at it and thought, ‘Oh yeah, it actually gives off lesbian vibes.'”

However, she insisted that she was still straight and that she and the fashion mogul simply had a platonic friendship.

The rumors surfaced on the same day Henderson revealed she has a man in her life who is an “orbiter” while explaining the chilling meaning behind the new dating term.

Jackie gave an update on her single life during Thursday’s episode of the Kyle and Jackie O Show as she discussed the new dating trend of “orbiting.”

An orbiter refers to a person who repeatedly spends time with someone they are attracted to in the hopes that the other person will develop romantic feelings for them.

The Orbiter can be a close friend and will wait until the other person is “vulnerable” or begins to see them differently before expressing their true romantic feelings.

“They’re basically guys who wait years and years until you’re vulnerable to show up and start dating you,” they explained on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Speaking about this trend, Jackie admitted that she has someone in her life who is an orbiter and told how she is constantly “checking in” to see if she is still single.

Jackie said the mystery man, whom she did not name, has been “waiting” for her since she split from her husband of 15 years, Lee Henderson, in 2018.

“I have an orbiter. (It’s been) waiting patiently, constantly checking in on it. It’s always like checking in on it, like ‘how are you?’ blah, blah, blah. It’s a no,” he shared.

“That’s what’s amazing, like he hasn’t let up for years, ever since I separated, like he’s holding on. God, how much patience it takes for that!”

Despite her steadfast approach, Jackie insisted that there is no chance she would ever start dating him as she said she has no romantic feelings for him.

It comes after it was revealed that Jackie will find a new man live on air as she embarks on a search for love on KIIS FM.

The blonde bombshell is allowing her co-host, radio host Kyle Sandilands, to introduce her to someone on his radio show.

“Frustrated but hopeful, and in a last-ditch effort, Jackie has handed the reins over to Kyle to find his perfect match,” the radio station previously confirmed.

‘But if Kyle’s approval wasn’t difficult enough, the hopefuls will have to make sure they check off every item on his extensive shopping list.

‘The perfect man, in Jackie’s eyes, would be a man between 30 and 50 years old, 1.80 m or more, fit, healthy, happy, with a good job, goals, loyal, romantic and emotionally vulnerable.’

She is also looking for someone who doesn’t want children, but is open to the fact that she has a daughter, Kitty, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Lee.