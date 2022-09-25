Jack Welsby greets his side of St Helens after winning a fourth consecutive Super League title

With a grin from ear to ear and four bottles of beer in hand, Jack Welsby showed the same kind of desire in his post-match interview as he helped St. Helens to their fourth straight title.

The extremely talented 21-year-old was pivotal in a convincing win that cemented Saints as the best team of the Super League era and one of the best in the sport’s 127-year history.

It came four days after Welsby was crowned Young Player of the Year in the Super League and continued a remarkable rise that shows no sign of slowing down.

Jack Welsby described St Helens as a ‘special couple’ after they claimed the Super League title

St Helens comfortably defeated Leeds Rhinos 24-12 in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final

“This is something you dream of,” said the halfback, a certainty for England’s squad for next month’s World Cup. “We are a very special couple and it’s hard to argue with us right now.

“I really enjoyed it, but I can’t say I’m shocked because we believe in ourselves and that’s the most important thing.

“There was never a point in the game where I thought we were really under the pump or in trouble. It’s brilliant to do what we’ve done.’

Silencing the snipers who doubted them was an additional source of motivation.

“Obviously we’ve had a few defeats here and there, which is unusual for us,” Welsby said.

Head coach Kristian Woolf led the Merseyside club to a record-breaking fourth consecutive title

“But if we’re worried about a few defeats and say Saints isn’t the same team, write us off at your peril.

“That suited us, because we went from ‘Stuff you, we’re going to show you what kind of team we are’. We’ve won four major finals in a row and there’s a reason for that.’

Saints will now set their sights on Wigan’s pre-Super League record of seven consecutive title wins from 1990 to 1996.

Welsby stated: “There are a lot of improvements in us and I don’t see why we can’t win another one. We have that mentality in our group – if we can do four, why can’t we do five?’

Saints will now set their sights on Wigan’s pre-Super League record of seven consecutive titles

Morgan Knowles, who controversially won an appeal against a two-match ban that allowed him to play, was booed the entire time by the Leeds fans in the 60,783 Old Trafford crowd.

But the England attacker, with several cuts and bruises to his face, insisted: ‘I’m glad I’m the bad guy. All the booing doesn’t affect me. In any case, it just drives me to want to do better.’

With Welsby getting along superbly throughout with Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Jonny Lomax missing the World Cup with a biceps injury, Saints was too good for Leeds.

Attempts by Matty Lees and Jon Bennison gave the Rhinos a 12-0 lead over Kruise Leeming.

The English halfback was crowned Super League Young Player of the Year earlier this week

Further scores from Konrad Hurrell and Mark Percival sealed the win for Rhyse Martin’s consolation attempt.

Head coach Kristian Woolf returns to Australia and is expected to be replaced by assistant and club legend Paul Wellens.

Winger Regan Grace is also leaving to join France’s Racing 92, but the champions will have a largely unchanged squad next season.