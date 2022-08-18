Jack Vidgen strips off and proudly flaunts his gym progress

<!–

Jack Vidgen is no stranger to social media stripping.

Over the past two years, the Australia’s Got Talent winner has shared plenty of nude selfies on Instagram – and he was back at it on Thursday night.

On his latest nude outing, Jack, 25, made sure all eyes were on him when he decided to show off his progress at the gym.

Not again! Jack Vidgen (pictured) risked a major wardrobe malfunction on Thursday when he stripped naked and proudly showed off his tan lines, sharing the images on Instagram

In the footage, Jack risked a major defect in his wardrobe when he twisted his frame to show off his body, wearing nothing but a towel to hide his modesty.

He proudly captioned the jaw dropper, “lil bod update.”

Of course, it’s not the first time Jack has shed his gear in front of his adoring social media followers.

In March 2021, he could barely contain his excitement when he woke up in Queensland and felt a nude selfie was in order.

In the footage, Jack risked a major defect in his wardrobe as he twisted his frame to show off his body, using nothing but a towel to hide his modesty.

In March 2021, he could barely contain his excitement when he woke up in Queensland and felt a nude selfie was in order

He was at it again in September 2021, when he decided to poll his followers for their sleepwear

“Good morning Gold Coast,” he captioned the image, standing grimly in front of what appeared to be a suburban street window.

He was at it again in September 2021, when he decided to poll his followers for their sleepwear.

Elsewhere, in December of the same year, he ushered in the Christmas season with a sultry pose on a sheepskin.

Jack celebrated the Christmas season in December 2021 by posing on a sheepskin

The dance floor diva highlighted his toned biceps and pecs in the racy photo, before captioning it “Tis the season.”

Jack is one of several celebrities to star in the upcoming reality TV show, The Challenge.

He will be joined by Cyrell Paule of Married At First Sight, Brittany Hockley of The Bachelor, Big Brother Australia star Marley Biyendolo, swimmer Emily Seebohm and more.