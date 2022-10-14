Jack Vidgen has ‘no facial expressions’ after getting Botox, says troll

Jack Vidgen has lashed out at a social media troll who accused him of having “no facial expressions” after his numerous Botox injections.

The 25-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram earlier this week showing his impressive voice, only to have someone comment on his frozen look.

He responded to the criticism on Friday, clarifying that his Botox was “worn down” and urging the follower not to comment if they don’t have anything nice to say.

Jack Vidgen (pictured) has lashed out at a social media troll who accused him of having 'no facial expressions' after his numerous Botox injections

“Oh my god, Jack. You have a great voice, but no more facial expressions,” the critic wrote.

Jack jumped on his Stories and said, “Sorry, where’s the faceless expression?” before squeezing his face into various expressions.

“The Botox has worn off, pop. Just don’t comment. Just leave it at the nice voice part or f**k off,” he added.

He responded to the criticism on Friday, clarifying that his Botox had "worn down" and urging the follower not to comment if they don't have anything nice to say

He went on to say that he had “a full face full of makeup and a Paris filter” in the singing video, which explains why his complexion looked so flawless.

“Sorry I didn’t raise my face enough for you,” he said.

Jack’s portrayal of Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper in the video was impeccable. His facial expressions didn’t look exactly stiff either.

After winning Australia’s Got Talent at age 14, Jack made a comeback in 2019 when he appeared as a contestant on The Voice.

He had previously tried to make it as a musician in LA at the age of 16, without much luck.

Jack recently revealed how his struggles with substance abuse and trauma influenced his passion for singing.

“The past few years have been the hardest years of my life,” he said.

“In addition to my struggles with substance abuse, there’s been a few things going on behind the scenes that I’m really filled with, that I don’t even know if I’ll ever get around to it, or even want to talk about it.

‘I sometimes find it difficult and struggle to navigate through life. I’m really trying to make a conscious decision to sit in the pain, feel the feelings, and work through it without escaping it with a drug. I’ve really lost my love for singing again.’